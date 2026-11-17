File photo

The European Union continues to increase its military support for Ukraine, focusing on air defense, the supply of drones, and the development of joint weapons production. Against the backdrop of the EU defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels, Germany announced a new contribution toward the purchase of missiles for Patriot systems, the United Kingdom presented a £240 million aid package, and Ukraine and Finland agreed to cooperate in the defense industry.

UNN reports on the key agreements, the scale of the aid, and future prospects.

Military support for Ukraine: what the EU defense ministers discussed

On November 17, a meeting of the Council of the European Union for Foreign Affairs in the format of defense ministers was held in Brussels, chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. One of the central issues of the meeting was continued military support for Ukraine, primarily strengthening air defense and integrating Ukrainian defense enterprises into the European industrial base. Ukraine’s Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara also took part in the meeting, presenting partners with the key needs of the Ukrainian military for 2027.

Particular attention was paid to the provision of ammunition, interceptor missiles, and unmanned systems, as well as the creation of mechanisms for the continuous financing of defense production. Such issues are becoming especially important ahead of winter, as Russia continues to strike Ukraine’s energy and civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine wants to double drone supplies in 2027

During his address at the EU Council meeting, Yevhenii Khmara said that next year Ukraine plans to double the supply of unmanned systems. According to estimates by Ukraine’s defense ministry, drones will account for more than half of the country’s weapons needs. This concerns the further scaling up of production of drones for various purposes, including strike systems and means of intercepting aerial targets.

Ukraine is proposing that European partners become more active in establishing joint production, using Ukrainian technological developments and the production capabilities of European countries. These projects are to be financed through EU lending programs and bilateral assistance from allies.

A separate topic was missiles for American Patriot air defense systems, which play an important role in protecting Ukraine against ballistic threats. Kyiv proposed that partners accelerate the transfer of interceptor missiles from existing stocks, with these reserves subsequently replenished using new munitions already contracted by Ukraine.

According to the Defense Ministry, Ukrainian forces are also continuing to strengthen aviation and surface-to-air missile systems to counter jet-powered drones. Against this backdrop, Khmara emphasized the need for advance financing of defense needs.

We must find a solution that will allow us to finance defense in a timely manner in 2027 — the Minister of Defense of Ukraine said.

According to the minister, possible ways to meet Ukraine’s needs include additional funding from the EU and increased bilateral assistance from partners.

Billions of euros for Ukraine: how much funding have the allies allocated so far

One of the main financial instruments supporting Ukraine remains the Ukraine Support Loan program, which provides for up to €90 billion during 2026–2027. Of this amount, €60 billion is earmarked for supporting defense capabilities and developing defense-industrial capacity, while another €30 billion is intended for the state’s budgetary needs.

Up to €45 billion in aid is planned for 2026, of which €28.3 billion constitutes the defense component and €16.7 billion is budgetary support.

On November 16, the European Commission transferred another tranche of €1.71 billion to Ukraine. The funds are intended for the procurement of drones, ammunition, missiles for air defense systems, and early-warning radar equipment. Approximately 40% of this tranche will be used to fulfill contracts with manufacturers located in the European Union. Procurement will also be carried out from Ukrainian defense enterprises.

According to the European Commission, including the latest payment, the total amount of funds transferred under the defense component of the program has reached €18.1 billion. Until the end of 2026, €23.6 billion in EU financial support remains available to Ukraine, including defense and budgetary instruments. The provision of these funds depends on the fulfillment of the stipulated conditions.

At the same time, the European Commission has already proposed a mechanism for allocating the next €45 billion for 2027. In particular, €31.7 billion is proposed to be allocated to Ukraine’s defense-industrial capacity, while up to €13.3 billion would go toward budgetary support.

For official Kyiv, meanwhile, the timing of the funds’ arrival remains a matter of principle. During a meeting with European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius on November 16, Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi said that the Ukrainian side expected defense financing to become available as early as the first week of January 2027. This is necessary to ensure uninterrupted production and the fulfillment of defense contracts.

Germany and Norway to procure new missiles for Patriot

Against the backdrop of a meeting of European defense ministers, Germany announced another contribution to the supply of American weapons to Ukraine. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Berlin would allocate $300 million as part of the PURL initiative, which allows European states to finance the procurement of American weapons systems for Ukraine. The new package will be formed jointly with Norway. Its main priority will be PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles for Patriot surface-to-air missile systems.

According to Pistorius, Germany is participating in the financing of such packages for the fifth time. In addition, Berlin is working on integrating IRIS-T missiles with NASAMS systems that Norway is transferring to Ukraine. New radar equipment, ammunition for F-16 fighter jets, and drones are also planned. The German minister linked the need to accelerate military assistance to the intensification of Russian air attacks and threats to Ukrainian infrastructure ahead of the winter period.

United Kingdom announces new air defense package

On November 17, the United Kingdom also announced additional arms deliveries to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. The package, worth £240 million, provides for the transfer of more than 1,000 short-range missiles, launchers, and more than a dozen radar systems.

The deliveries are expected to begin in mid-December 2026. The new package is part of Britain’s previously announced commitments for winter military support to Ukraine totaling £500 million. London separately reported that it had already transferred 400 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine to strengthen its defenses ahead of winter.

Ukraine and Finland agree on joint weapons production

Another outcome of the talks in Brussels was the signing of a memorandum between Ukraine and Finland on cooperation in the defense industry. The document was personally signed on November 17 by Ukraine’s Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara and his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen. It creates a framework for producing Ukrainian defense systems in Finland, transferring technologies, conducting joint research, and attracting investment.

It is envisaged that during active hostilities, most of the products manufactured במסגרת such cooperation will initially be directed to Ukraine’s needs. To coordinate the projects, the parties plan to establish a joint steering committee that will determine cooperation priorities and facilitate the launch of production.

At the same time, Ukraine is discussing with the European Union participation in the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP) and the use of the SAFE mechanism. It provides up to €150 billion in loan financing for EU member states for defence investments and joint procurement. At the same time, EDIP is aimed at supporting the European defence industry, developing cooperation and joint projects.

For Ukrainian enterprises, such cooperation opens up additional opportunities to attract capital, develop production capacity and integrate into European supply chains.

The EU continues training Ukrainian troops

Military support for Ukraine is not limited to financing and the transfer of weapons. On 9 November, the Council of the EU decided to extend the mandate of the EUMAM Ukraine military training mission until 15 November 2028. Almost €300 million has been allocated for its activities over the next two years.

The programmes provide individual, collective and specialised training aimed at strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian army. It should be noted that since the mission began operating in October 2022, more than 100,000 Ukrainian service members have already received training.

In addition, the EU decided to establish a mission presence in Ukraine to coordinate training directly with the Ukrainian military command.

What will change in military support for Ukraine in 2027

Further military assistance to Ukraine will increasingly depend on the ability of European partners to ensure regular funding and increase weapons production.

One of the main challenges remains ensuring a sufficient number of air defence missiles. This particularly concerns interceptors for Patriot systems, whose production requires significant resources and time. At the same time, the development of European defence enterprises may gradually reduce Ukraine's dependence on individual external suppliers. However, the need for US systems and munitions, particularly for Patriot, will remain.

Scaling up drone production will be an equally important area. Ukrainian enterprises have practical experience in developing and improving such systems, while European partners can provide additional investment and production capacity.

Likewise, the final allocation of funding for the Ukraine Support Loan for 2027 depends on further decisions by European institutions.

From individual packages to long-term support: key conclusions from the meeting of EU defence ministers

The meeting of EU defence ministers on 17 November and the accompanying negotiations demonstrated three main areas of further military cooperation with Ukraine:

financing defence needs;

the supply of weapons systems;

and the development of joint production.

New national commitments to strengthen Ukraine's air defence, another tranche of European funding and agreements on defence-industrial cooperation have already been confirmed. However, the key issue remains the speed of implementing these plans. It is the timeliness of funding, the fulfilment of contracts and the actual delivery timelines for weapons that will determine how effectively Ukraine can meet its defence needs in 2027.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote about the main outcomes of the meeting of the Council of the EU on 16 November. At that time, the European Union added 145 entries to its sanctions lists and approved almost €8 billion for Ukraine. Another €1.71 billion will be allocated for drones, ammunition and air defence.