Jeffrey Epstein

Deutsche Bank identified suspicious financial transactions by American financier Jeffrey Epstein totaling $581.9 million. This is more than twice the previously known amount. Der Standard reports this, citing the bank's internal documents, according to UNN.

According to Bild, Epstein was considered a particularly important client of Deutsche Bank and had more than 40 active accounts, which he used, among other things, to finance his system of sexual exploitation. From 2013 to 2019, Deutsche Bank sent him 21 suspicious activity reports concerning money laundering, covering three thousand transactions.

U.S. House committee calls for witnesses in the Epstein case to be questioned again

Epstein became a Deutsche Bank client in 2013, when he already had a conviction for sex crimes against minors. Moreover, the bank was aware of other possible crimes by the financier even before the cooperation began. The financier's last accounts were closed on July 9, 2019, three days after his arrest.

The Epstein scandal once again threatens Trump – Democrats are preparing a sweeping investigation

Context

Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier accused of sex crimes against minors; on August 10, 2019, he was found hanged in his prison cell.