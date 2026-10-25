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The Epstein scandal once again threatens Trump – Democrats are preparing a sweeping investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

U.S. Democrats promise to investigate the Epstein case, the Trump family's business dealings, and the role of banks if they regain control of the House of Representatives. The White House rejects the accusations.

The Epstein scandal once again threatens Trump – Democrats are preparing a sweeping investigation
Illustrative photo

The U.S. Democratic Party plans to launch a new investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case if it regains control of the House of Representatives after the November 3 midterm elections. The actions of the Donald Trump administration, his ties to the late financier, and major American banks could come under scrutiny. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

Congressman Robert Garcia said that the Epstein case would become one of the Democrats’ top priorities. The party also plans to examine the Trump family’s business dealings and possible instances of corporate corruption.

The country wants information disclosed, people want the files made public and justice for the victims

— Garcia emphasized.

Democrats may subpoena representatives of major banks

According to the congressman, the future investigation could encompass financial institutions that serviced Epstein’s transactions. Their representatives could be summoned to provide testimony.

Democrats will pay particular attention to how the Trump administration released materials related to the case. During the 2024 campaign, the president promised to disclose the documents, but later began urging the public to stop discussing the scandal.

There must be real accountability here. And there must be a real investigation

— Garcia said.

The White House rejects the accusations. Administration spokesperson Lauren Beese claims that Trump was completely exonerated in everything related to Epstein.

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Trump knew Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s, but says he stopped associating with him long before his crimes were exposed. The fact of their acquaintance does not prove involvement in those crimes.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 on charges of sexually exploiting minors. That same year, he died in prison. According to the official version, the cause was suicide.

Clinton called Trump a "Putin puppet" and suggested that the Kremlin has compromising material on him related to the Epstein case22.10.26, 04:17 • 18437 views

Stepan Haftko

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