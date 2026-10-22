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Clinton called Trump a "Putin puppet" and suggested that the Kremlin has compromising material on him related to the Epstein case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11443 views

Hillary Clinton accused Trump of helping Putin and said he poses a threat to Europe. She suggested that he seeks to divide the\r\nworld.

Clinton called Trump a "Putin puppet" and suggested that the Kremlin has compromising material on him related to the Epstein case

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sharply criticized President Donald Trump, accusing him of helping Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. She also expressed concern that the US president seeks to divide the world into spheres of influence between the United States, Russia, and China. Clinton made the remarks on the podcast of American journalist Kara Swisher, UNN reports.

Details

According to the former secretary of state, Trump is consciously helping the Kremlin, while Putin’s ambitions are not limited to the war against Ukraine.

During the High Stakes podcast with journalist Kara Swisher, Hillary Clinton suggested that Putin may have compromising material on Donald Trump. According to her, this could include photographs, videos, or other materials. Clinton linked her suspicions to the fact that Trump resisted the release of documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case for a long time. In her view, the US president may be trying to maintain good relations with Putin out of fear that potential compromising material could be disclosed. At the same time, Clinton provided no evidence that such materials exist.

Trump is Putin’s willing puppet, helping Putin. Putin will not stop at Ukraine

— Clinton said.

Clinton suggested that Trump wants to divide the world into spheres of influence

The former head of American diplomacy believes that Trump may view international politics as an agreement between three major powers, each of which would control its own part of the world.

As I understand it, Trump has an idea to divide the world. He gets the Western Hemisphere, Putin gets Russia and Europe, and China gets the rest of the world

— she said.

Thus, Clinton expressed concern not only about Ukraine’s future but also about the security of European states. At the same time, her remarks about a possible division of the world are a political assessment, not confirmation that such an agreement exists between Washington, Moscow, and Beijing.

Putin agreed only to talks: the White House is disappointed by the Kremlin's lack of concessions – Axios22.10.26, 01:38 • 15982 views

Stepan Haftko

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