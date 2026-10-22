$45.080.0850.530.00
ukenru
11:17 PM • 4922 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine halted the Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast and forced them to retreat, military analysts say
11:07 PM • 7796 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles – a series of explosions rang out in the capital
10:38 PM • 8288 views
Putin agreed only to talks: the White House is disappointed by the Kremlin's lack of concessions – Axios
09:54 PM • 8872 views
Ukrzaliznytsia launches new international trains to Poland: which routes will be introduced
09:20 PM • 10744 views
Zelensky’s office promised not to support the Lviv Regional Council’s decision regarding the UPA, while MP Sheremeta was banned from entering the Schengen Area
09:03 PM • 8542 views
"Shakhtar" suffered their first defeat in the Champions League, "Real" thrashed "Leipzig": results of the October 21 matches
08:52 PM • 7830 views
Poland denies reports of suspending military aid to Ukraine over the scandal surrounding the UPA
07:34 PM • 11817 views
Ukraine and Norway are preparing three defense projects to protect the skies — Zelenskyy revealed the details
Exclusive
06:45 PM • 19519 views
Autogas in Ukraine is getting more expensive: what is the reason and what should drivers expect next
October 21, 05:35 PM • 17082 views
When rain will come and when warm and dry weather is expected — forecasters have issued a three-day forecast
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
3.2m/s
89%
758mm
Popular news
russia is ready to resume talks on Ukraine in a trilateral format in November — the KremlinOctober 21, 01:59 PM • 17753 views
He listed his titles and achievements — Ronaldo secured a reduction in his punishment following the scandal in the Portugal national teamOctober 21, 02:39 PM • 18012 views
"Destructive force" of El Niño could cause record temperature rise in the Pacific Ocean - UNOctober 21, 02:51 PM • 17275 views
The influencer and creator of the popular game Stick Run died after an incident during a live broadcastPhotoOctober 21, 03:11 PM • 24084 views
France has launched an award for books written with AIOctober 21, 03:42 PM • 17120 views
Publications
Autogas in Ukraine is getting more expensive: what is the reason and what should drivers expect next
Exclusive
06:45 PM • 19519 views
From UAH 120,000 to nearly UAH 200,000: where and when Ukrainians will be able to buy the iPhone Duo
Exclusive
October 21, 04:45 PM • 23658 views
EU plans to spend over €200 billion in 2027: where the money will go and how much will be allocated to UkraineOctober 21, 01:45 PM • 31476 views
Russian oil refineries under attack by Ukrainian drones: how to intensify the crisis in the enemy’s oil refining industryPhoto
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 62929 views
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in OsloOctober 20, 07:30 PM • 70948 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Donald Tusk
Andriy Pyshnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Oslo
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas revealed secret affairs and the reason for his conflict with Julia Roberts11:06 PM • 932 views
Natalie Portman has become a mother for the third time – the actress has had a child with her new partner10:05 PM • 2316 views
Zuckerberg’s company fined a record $25 billion over Facebook data scandal09:10 PM • 3286 views
France has launched an award for books written with AIOctober 21, 03:42 PM • 17191 views
The influencer and creator of the popular game Stick Run died after an incident during a live broadcastPhotoOctober 21, 03:11 PM • 24159 views
Actual
Film
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Grand Theft Auto

Putin agreed only to talks: the White House is disappointed by the Kremlin's lack of concessions – Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8302 views

Following the easing of U.S. sanctions, the Kremlin has not made any significant concessions. New talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia may take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10.

Putin agreed only to talks: the White House is disappointed by the Kremlin's lack of concessions – Axios

Despite the steps taken by the United States toward Russia, Vladimir Putin has so far agreed to no significant concessions regarding ending the war against Ukraine. The only thing Washington has managed to achieve is the possibility of resuming negotiations. Axios reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Donald Trump's administration had expected the Kremlin to show greater willingness to compromise after sanctions on Russian diesel fuel were eased.

"We are closer to ending the war than ever": Trump makes a major statement on peace in Ukraine amid the shelling of Kyiv21.10.26, 23:05 • 1826 views

The White House had hoped that economic concessions and other steps toward Moscow would help persuade Putin to change his position on a peace settlement. However, the expected result has not yet been achieved.

A new round of negotiations may be held in Abu Dhabi

According to Axios, the only concession by the Russian leadership so far has been its willingness to return to the negotiating process.

Preliminarily, a meeting of delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia may take place in Abu Dhabi around November 10. At the same time, there is still no final confirmation of the date or the participants.

Thus, despite Washington's attempts to encourage the Kremlin to compromise, the Russian side has not demonstrated a willingness to change its demands regarding the end of the war.

Witkoff called the talks in Oslo and St. Petersburg "constructive," but "a lot of important work lies ahead"21.10.26, 20:11 • 14179 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
White House
Washington, D.C.
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine