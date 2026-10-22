Putin agreed only to talks: the White House is disappointed by the Kremlin's lack of concessions – Axios

Despite the steps taken by the United States toward Russia, Vladimir Putin has so far agreed to no significant concessions regarding ending the war against Ukraine. The only thing Washington has managed to achieve is the possibility of resuming negotiations. Axios reports this, according to UNN.

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According to the publication, Donald Trump's administration had expected the Kremlin to show greater willingness to compromise after sanctions on Russian diesel fuel were eased.

"We are closer to ending the war than ever": Trump makes a major statement on peace in Ukraine amid the shelling of Kyiv

The White House had hoped that economic concessions and other steps toward Moscow would help persuade Putin to change his position on a peace settlement. However, the expected result has not yet been achieved.

A new round of negotiations may be held in Abu Dhabi

According to Axios, the only concession by the Russian leadership so far has been its willingness to return to the negotiating process.

Preliminarily, a meeting of delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia may take place in Abu Dhabi around November 10. At the same time, there is still no final confirmation of the date or the participants.

Thus, despite Washington's attempts to encourage the Kremlin to compromise, the Russian side has not demonstrated a willingness to change its demands regarding the end of the war.

Witkoff called the talks in Oslo and St. Petersburg "constructive," but "a lot of important work lies ahead"