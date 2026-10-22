Putin agreed only to talks: the White House is disappointed by the Kremlin's lack of concessions – Axios
Kyiv • UNN
Following the easing of U.S. sanctions, the Kremlin has not made any significant concessions. New talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia may take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10.
Despite the steps taken by the United States toward Russia, Vladimir Putin has so far agreed to no significant concessions regarding ending the war against Ukraine. The only thing Washington has managed to achieve is the possibility of resuming negotiations. Axios reports this, according to UNN.
Details
According to the publication, Donald Trump's administration had expected the Kremlin to show greater willingness to compromise after sanctions on Russian diesel fuel were eased.
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The White House had hoped that economic concessions and other steps toward Moscow would help persuade Putin to change his position on a peace settlement. However, the expected result has not yet been achieved.
A new round of negotiations may be held in Abu Dhabi
According to Axios, the only concession by the Russian leadership so far has been its willingness to return to the negotiating process.
Preliminarily, a meeting of delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia may take place in Abu Dhabi around November 10. At the same time, there is still no final confirmation of the date or the participants.
Thus, despite Washington's attempts to encourage the Kremlin to compromise, the Russian side has not demonstrated a willingness to change its demands regarding the end of the war.
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