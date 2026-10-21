Witkoff called the talks in Oslo and St. Petersburg "constructive," but "a lot of important work lies ahead"

Stephen Witkoff

U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff called the talks in Oslo and St. Petersburg constructive, and added: "they will continue in the format of trilateral talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine at the technical level," UNN reports.

In Oslo and St. Petersburg, Jared Kushner and I met with Russian, Ukrainian and European leaders to help advance President Trump's mission aimed at ending the war - Witkoff said.

According to him, a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin took place in St. Petersburg in order to "build on the progress made in Oslo during the meeting with President Zelenskyy, discuss the framework conditions for peace, and thank President Putin for the release of American citizen Stephen Hubbard, who will be able to return home to his family."

Witkoff called Putin a "humanitarian" during talks in St. Petersburg - media

These discussions were constructive; they will continue in the format of trilateral talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine at the technical level. Although there is still much important work ahead, President Trump remains committed to the goal of ending this war and achieving comprehensive and lasting peace that will ensure security and prosperity for generations to come - Witkoff concluded.

russia is ready to resume talks on Ukraine in a trilateral format in November — the Kremlin

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U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff met with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Russia.