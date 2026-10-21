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russia is ready to resume talks on Ukraine in a trilateral format in November — the Kremlin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

putin's aide stated that russia was ready to resume trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States in the first ten days of November. Peace and economic projects were also discussed in St. Petersburg.

russia is ready to resume talks on Ukraine in a trilateral format in November — the Kremlin
File photo

Russia is ready to resume negotiations on Ukraine in a trilateral format—in the first ten days of November. This was reported by Kremlin chief of staff aide Yuri Ushakov following a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. representative Steve Witkoff, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

Ushakov disclosed the main details of the negotiations that took place in St. Petersburg:

  • Witkoff noted that Russia’s decision to be ready to resume trilateral negotiations would be met by Trump with great satisfaction;
    • the situation in Ukraine was the central topic of Putin and Witkoff’s conversation;
      • Witkoff noted new approaches in the approach of the Europeans and Kyiv to the settlement, "although there is not all that much useful in them";
        • Putin and Witkoff, following up on a telephone conversation with Trump, continued exchanging views on ways to achieve lasting peace;
          • Putin presented Witkoff with "the objective situation on the line of contact, where the initiative is fully in the hands of Russian troops";
            • Putin and Witkoff thoroughly discussed the possibility of implementing large-scale economic projects involving Russia and the United States;
              • Kushner had the opportunity to share his assessments of the issues discussed at the meeting between Putin and Witkoff via video link.

                Witkoff called Putin a "humanitarian" during talks in St. Petersburg - media21.10.26, 16:22 • 936 views

                Reminder

                U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff met with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Russia.

                According to one representative of the Kremlin press pool, Witkoff stated that "the negotiations in Oslo (with Europeans and Zelenskyy) were promising. There has been progress." According to Trump’s envoy, as reported, "there are prospects for achieving a ceasefire."

                As ASTRA writes, Witkoff stated that "the negotiations in Oslo with representatives of Ukraine and Europe were constructive. There is a \"foundation for bringing about the end of the ceasefire\" in the war." Witkoff, as reported, hopes for the resumption of trilateral negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States.

                Witkoff reportedly brought new documents containing proposals for a settlement. As ASTRA clarifies, Witkoff brought "documents for Putin outlining the U.S. approaches to settling the war in Ukraine."

                The U.S. envoy and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, as noted by the Kremlin press pool, will join the negotiations later by telephone.

                According to ASTRA, Witkoff also thanked Putin on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump for the "diesel deal." His statements also reportedly included that "Russia and the United States have prospects for developing economic relations after the end of the war in Ukraine."

                At the meeting with Witkoff in St. Petersburg, Putin reportedly announced the release of American Stephen Hubbard, and Trump’s special envoy thanked him for it.

                According to Kremlin media citing Putin’s words, Hubbard is already at Pulkovo Airport.

                Earlier, Donald Trump confirmed that Washington was negotiating with Moscow over the release of American teacher Stephen Hubbard, whom the Russian Armed Forces captured in the Ukrainian city of Izium in April 2022.

                According to Russian media, Putin said that in his last conversation with him, Trump insisted on the need to end the Russian-Ukrainian war in order to avoid casualties.

                At a meeting with U.S. presidential special representative Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg, Putin also thanked Donald Trump for his attention to settling Russia’s war against Ukraine and inquired about the results of the meeting in Norway.

                Other statements by Putin, according to Russian media, included the following: Russia is interested in restoring economic cooperation with the United States, Putin said; Russia is ready to help settle the conflict with Iran; Russia could supply fertilizers to the U.S. market in large quantities.

                Putin will study the proposals brought by Witkoff after his meeting with Zelenskyy, the Kremlin says21.10.26, 13:58 • 4036 views

                Antonina Tumanova

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