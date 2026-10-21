Witkoff called Putin a "humanitarian" during talks in St. Petersburg - media

United States Special Envoy Steve Witkoff assessed kremlin chief vladimir putin during personal talks in st. petersburg, calling him a "humanitarian." Politico reports, writes UNN.

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"You talk so much about my president, President Trump, being a humanitarian. You are a humanitarian also, sir, and I salute that, I commend you, and I thank you again," Witkoff said on Wednesday in a video by Russian state media published on social media.

Witkoff's visit is the latest attempt by the United States to bring moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table four and a half years after the kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the outlet notes.

The American envoy met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo on Tuesday and was expected to propose trilateral talks between the two leaders and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff has ended in Russia

Russian strikes on Kyiv and Kharkiv continued throughout the night, killing three people, local mayors reported.

According to the United Nations, the outlet notes, 328 civilians were killed in September alone as a result of putin's attack on Ukraine, while kremlin forces are bombing energy infrastructure across the country ahead of winter.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for putin in 2023 for the forced transfer of children to russia after the kremlin began its invasion of Ukraine.