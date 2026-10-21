The meeting between Putin and Witkoff has ended in Russia

Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin

The meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff has ended in Russia, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff has ended. Trump’s special envoy has left the Konstantinovsky Palace - the report says.

Putin will study the proposals brought by Witkoff after his meeting with Zelenskyy, the Kremlin says

We remind you

U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff met with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Russia.

According to one representative of the Kremlin pool, Witkoff said that "the talks in Oslo (with Europeans and Zelenskyy) were promising. There has been progress." According to Trump’s envoy, it was reportedly stated that "there are prospects for achieving a ceasefire."

As ASTRA writes, Witkoff said that "the talks in Oslo with representatives of Ukraine and Europe were constructive. There is a 'foundation for bringing about a cessation of hostilities' in the war." Witkoff reportedly hopes to resume trilateral talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States.

Against the backdrop of Witkoff's meeting with putin, Zelenskyy revealed on what "depends on a lot"

Witkoff reportedly brought new documents containing proposals for a settlement. As ASTRA specifies, Witkoff brought "documents for Putin outlining the U.S. approaches to settling the war in Ukraine."

The U.S. envoy and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, as noted by the Kremlin pool, will join the talks later by phone.

According to ASTRA, Witkoff also thanked Putin on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump for the "diesel deal." It was also among his statements that "Russia and the United States have prospects for developing economic relations after the end of the war in Ukraine."

At a meeting with Witkoff in St. Petersburg, Putin reportedly announced the release of American Stephen Hubbard, according to Russian media, and Trump’s special envoy thanked him for it.

According to Kremlin media citing Putin’s statements, Hubbard is already at Pulkovo Airport.

Earlier, Donald Trump confirmed that Washington was negotiating with Moscow on the release of American teacher Stephen Hubbard, whom the Russian armed forces captured in the Ukrainian city of Izium in April 2022.

According to Russian media, Putin said that during their last conversation, Trump insisted on the need to end the Russian-Ukrainian war in order to avoid casualties.

At a meeting with U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg, Putin also thanked Donald Trump for his attention to settling the war waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and asked about the results of the meeting in Norway.

Other statements by Putin, according to Russian media, included the following: Russia is interested in restoring economic cooperation with the United States, Putin said; Russia is ready to help settle the conflict with Iran; the Russian Federation could supply fertilizers to the U.S. market in large quantities.