The meeting between Putin and Witkoff has ended in Russia

$45.080.0850.530.00
ukenru
12:16 PM • 848 views
Fire Point has received a Danish state guarantee for a $113 million loan
10:30 AM • 9758 views
Against the backdrop of Witkoff's meeting with putin, Zelenskyy revealed on what "depends on a lot"
09:53 AM • 19068 views
The Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported increasing military personnel’s salaries, says MP
08:17 AM • 23627 views
Von der Leyen: EU will not lift energy sanctions against Russia
07:45 AM • 19682 views
NABU confirmed searches at the NBU and the home of an "employee"
07:02 AM • 22530 views
Witkoff will present Putin with an updated peace proposal - Axios
Exclusive
06:50 AM • 21302 views
The Federation of Trade Unions will be able to seek a review of the law on workplace safety even after it enters into force, a lawyer says
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 41372 views
Russian oil refineries under attack by Ukrainian drones: how to intensify the crisis in the enemy’s oil refining industryPhoto
October 21, 05:19 AM • 20420 views
EU to call on Canada and Britain to increase funding for Ukraine - report
October 21, 04:47 AM • 19039 views
Today, the United States will propose a trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy, and Trump to end the war – Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2.9m/s
82%
759mm
Popular news
A British ship that sank more than 160 years ago has been found in the Gulf of FinlandPhotoOctober 21, 03:05 AM • 36709 views
Trump's son opposed the US war with Iran and personally expressed his disagreement to his father – The AtlanticOctober 21, 03:37 AM • 12343 views
The General Staff reported Russian losses in equipment and personnel at the front over the past dayPhotoOctober 21, 04:09 AM • 4950 views
Rubio revealed details about Witkoff's negotiations in Russia and regarding Musk and Starlink for UkraineOctober 21, 06:18 AM • 19243 views
Starlink Restrictions for Ukraine: U.S. Congress Demands an Investigation into Musk’s ActionsVideo09:30 AM • 8114 views
Publications
Russian oil refineries under attack by Ukrainian drones: how to intensify the crisis in the enemy’s oil refining industryPhoto
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 41376 views
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in OsloOctober 20, 07:30 PM • 48253 views
Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protectedOctober 20, 05:50 PM • 56122 views
Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously
Exclusive
October 20, 05:23 PM • 50723 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, the sixth hearing in a row has been postponedOctober 20, 01:37 PM • 57222 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Elon Musk
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Norway
Oslo
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A British ship that sank more than 160 years ago has been found in the Gulf of FinlandPhotoOctober 21, 03:05 AM • 36719 views
Rihanna was furious over the disclosure of her music plans: A$AP Rocky revealed the consequencesOctober 21, 02:05 AM • 38018 views
Jennifer Lopez has started a new romance after divorcing Ben AffleckOctober 21, 01:05 AM • 34852 views
Trump was harshly rude to journalists at least three times during a press conference at the White HouseVideoOctober 21, 12:06 AM • 32645 views
In South Korea, 3 star couples announced their weddings within 3 daysOctober 20, 11:06 PM • 33539 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
NASAMS

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff has ended in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

The talks in St. Petersburg have ended, and Witkoff has left the Konstantinovsky Palace. The sides discussed a ceasefire and the release of Hubbard.

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff has ended in Russia
Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin

The meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff has ended in Russia, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff has ended. Trump’s special envoy has left the Konstantinovsky Palace 

- the report says.

Putin will study the proposals brought by Witkoff after his meeting with Zelenskyy, the Kremlin says21.10.26, 13:58 • 1898 views

We remind you

U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff met with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Russia.

According to one representative of the Kremlin pool, Witkoff said that "the talks in Oslo (with Europeans and Zelenskyy) were promising. There has been progress." According to Trump’s envoy, it was reportedly stated that "there are prospects for achieving a ceasefire."

As ASTRA writes, Witkoff said that "the talks in Oslo with representatives of Ukraine and Europe were constructive. There is a 'foundation for bringing about a cessation of hostilities' in the war." Witkoff reportedly hopes to resume trilateral talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States.

Against the backdrop of Witkoff's meeting with putin, Zelenskyy revealed on what "depends on a lot"21.10.26, 13:30 • 9788 views

Witkoff reportedly brought new documents containing proposals for a settlement. As ASTRA specifies, Witkoff brought "documents for Putin outlining the U.S. approaches to settling the war in Ukraine."

The U.S. envoy and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, as noted by the Kremlin pool, will join the talks later by phone.

According to ASTRA, Witkoff also thanked Putin on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump for the "diesel deal." It was also among his statements that "Russia and the United States have prospects for developing economic relations after the end of the war in Ukraine."

At a meeting with Witkoff in St. Petersburg, Putin reportedly announced the release of American Stephen Hubbard, according to Russian media, and Trump’s special envoy thanked him for it.

According to Kremlin media citing Putin’s statements, Hubbard is already at Pulkovo Airport.

Earlier, Donald Trump confirmed that Washington was negotiating with Moscow on the release of American teacher Stephen Hubbard, whom the Russian armed forces captured in the Ukrainian city of Izium in April 2022.

According to Russian media, Putin said that during their last conversation, Trump insisted on the need to end the Russian-Ukrainian war in order to avoid casualties.

At a meeting with U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg, Putin also thanked Donald Trump for his attention to settling the war waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and asked about the results of the meeting in Norway.

Other statements by Putin, according to Russian media, included the following: Russia is interested in restoring economic cooperation with the United States, Putin said; Russia is ready to help settle the conflict with Iran; the Russian Federation could supply fertilizers to the U.S. market in large quantities.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Steve Witkoff
Oslo
Donald Trump
Norway
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran