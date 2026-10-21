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Against the backdrop of Witkoff's meeting with putin, Zelenskyy revealed what "depends on a lot"

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 • 246 views

Zelenskyy said that a lot depends on whether the American side manages to hear something new from russia today, against the backdrop of Witkoff's meeting with putin. He also thanked Norway for its support for Ukraine.

Against the backdrop of Witkoff's meeting with putin, Zelenskyy revealed what "depends on a lot"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, against the backdrop of US envoy Steve Witkoff’s meeting with kremlin chief vladimir putin in russia on October 21, said that "a lot depends on whether the American side will manage to hear something new from russia today," UNN writes.

A lot depends on whether the American side will manage to hear something new from russia today — about peace, not about continuing the war

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He made the statement as Witkoff began a meeting with putin in st. petersburg after talks with Zelenskyy in Oslo the previous day.

Witkoff will present Putin with an updated peace proposal - Axios21.10.26, 10:02 • 16329 views

Zelenskyy said that after this meeting, which he held with the participation of the leaders of Finland and Norway, among others, he met again with the head of the Norwegian government.

"We continue coordinating with Jonas Gahr Støre on our next steps toward a just peace. This morning, we held another meeting with Jonas in Oslo," the President said.

At the same time, he thanked "all of Norway and Jonas personally for their leadership in supporting Ukraine — in matters of defense, the economy, and diplomacy." "We feel this support every day," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Today, the United States will propose a trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy, and Trump to end the war – Politico21.10.26, 07:47 • 18431 view

Julia Shramko

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