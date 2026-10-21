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Today, the United States will propose a trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy, and Trump to end the war – Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12120 views

Steve Witkoff will present Putin with peace proposals and a summit format involving Zelenskyy and Trump. Kyiv insists on security guarantees.

Today, the United States will propose a trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy, and Trump to end the war – Politico

U.S. President's special envoy Steve Witkoff will propose that Vladimir Putin hold trilateral talks involving Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Russia. The meeting will aim to reach agreements on a ceasefire in Ukraine. Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg on October 21, following talks with Zelenskyy in Norway. There, he will present the Russian leadership with peace proposals discussed by representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Europe.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, who hosted the talks in Oslo, called the meeting constructive and expressed hope that it would help organize a summit at the highest level.

The talks could become the first trilateral meeting of the leaders

Steve Witkoff will fly to St. Petersburg tomorrow, where he will meet with the Russian leadership and exchange ideas received during this meeting, as well as proposals developed by European and American colleagues

— Støre said on October 20.

According to Politico, if the parties agree, this will be the first trilateral summit of the presidents of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Previous attempts to organize a face-to-face meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin ended unsuccessfully.

Putin's envoy Dmitriev echoed Trump's threats to Zelenskyy regarding ending the war21.10.26, 05:38 • 16291 view

After the talks, Zelenskyy emphasized that territorial issues could be discussed only by the leaders of the states. He also stressed the need for real security guarantees for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president noted that any peace agreement would be acceptable only if Kyiv directly participated in its development. It is not yet known whether Putin will agree to the proposed format of the talks.

A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in Oslo20.10.26, 22:30 • 28908 views

Stepan Haftko

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