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Putin's envoy Dmitriev echoed Trump's threats to Zelenskyy regarding ending the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12101 views

Kirill Dmitriev shared Trump's statement about serious consequences for Zelenskyy for refusing to end the war. This happened ahead of the U.S.-Russia talks.

Putin's envoy Dmitriev echoed Trump's threats to Zelenskyy regarding ending the war

Special representative of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, shared a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened Volodymyr Zelenskyy with serious consequences if he did not want to end the war. The Russian official published a fragment of the American leader's press conference, drawing attention to his demands addressed to Kyiv, UNN writes.

Details

In the published video, Trump says that it is Ukraine that should seek to end the war with Russia. At the same time, he warned Zelenskyy of negative consequences if the Ukrainian president did not agree to end it.

Ukraine must itself want to end this war. Zelenskyy must want to end it. And if he does not do that, I think the consequences will be very bad

Trump said.

Dmitriev shared the statement amid U.S. talks with Ukraine

Echoing the American president's words, Dmitriev effectively drew attention to his pressure on the Ukrainian leadership. At the same time, in the cited message, the Russian representative did not state his own conditions for ending the war.

Trump also complained about Washington's expenses, saying that the United States had provided Ukraine with hundreds of billions of dollars but had received only high diesel fuel prices in return.

The statements were made during talks between American representatives and Zelenskyy in Norway. After the meeting, the Ukrainian president said that U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff would take a document containing various options for security guarantees to Moscow.

Witkoff is expected to discuss these proposals with Putin. Thus, Dmitriev's dissemination of Trump's threats took place immediately before a new stage of American-Russian talks on the war in Ukraine.

Trump said that Russian tanks became stuck near Kyiv in 2022 because of the heaviest rain in 10 years21.10.26, 01:56 • 14469 views

Stepan Haftko

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