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Putin will study the proposals brought by Witkoff after his meeting with Zelenskyy, the Kremlin says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

Peskov said that Putin would assess the work of the U.S. envoy following the talks in Oslo. The Kremlin also said that Russia, the United States and China have a "hypothetical readiness" for a summit.

Putin will study the proposals brought by Witkoff after his meeting with Zelenskyy, the Kremlin says

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will assess the proposals brought by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff after his meetings in Oslo, including with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media on October 21, reports UNN.

Details

"We can see that Witkoff brought some groundwork, especially taking into account the meetings he had in Oslo—with Zelenskyy and with representatives of European countries. Of course, all these proposals will be studied by the president. And then we will see," Peskov said.

Witkoff met with Putin in St. Petersburg - initial statements include proposals to end the war21.10.26, 12:40 • 2246 views

In addition, according to Russian media, Peskov said that Russia, the United States, and China have a "hypothetical readiness" for a trilateral meeting.

"Such a meeting is possible. All three sides understand that it would be good to meet. All three sides have such a hypothetical readiness to hold such a meeting," Peskov said.

According to him, "there is currently no clearly defined agenda; this still needs to be worked out." "You know that the Americans want to discuss nuclear disarmament, but the Chinese do not want this. We are ready for both," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that "besides this, there are many other issues."

"It is also wrong to throw around terms such as a new Yalta and so on. But, of course, if the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia meet together, it is a meeting that will attract the attention of the whole world," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Meeting between US, Russia and China will not decide Ukraine’s fate, but it will create a dangerous precedent, a political scientist says20.10.26, 13:25 • 15917 views

Julia Shramko

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