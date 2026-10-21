"We are closer to ending the war than ever": Trump makes a major statement on peace in Ukraine amid the shelling of Kyiv

Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine may be closer than ever. His words came amid intensified diplomatic negotiations mediated by Washington, as well as a powerful missile attack on Kyiv on the evening of October 21, UNN reports.

Details

According to the American leader, the current stage of diplomatic efforts could prove decisive in ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"We may now be closer than ever to ending Russia’s war against Ukraine," Trump said.

The American leader’s statement came amid a new round of talks between representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and Russia. In particular, on October 21, U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. The meeting lasted about three hours and focused on possible ways to end the war.

According to Reuters, after the talks, the Kremlin said it was fundamentally ready to resume trilateral consultations between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. They may be held in Abu Dhabi no earlier than November 10. One of the main issues is expected to be the establishment of security guarantees after the hostilities end.

At the same time, significant disagreements remain between Kyiv and Moscow over the terms of a potential peace agreement.

Supplement

On October 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks in Oslo with U.S. representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as European partners. During the meeting, the parties discussed new proposals for ending the war, possible security guarantees for Ukraine, and the further format of the negotiating process.

Witkoff called the talks in Oslo and St. Petersburg "constructive," but "a lot of important work lies ahead"

Zelenskyy also emphasized the need for a meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia to resolve key issues that remain unsettled. However, despite the intensification of diplomatic contacts, as of October 21, no final agreement on ending the hostilities had been reached.

"We have an opportunity to leave the war in the past" — Kushner announces "encouraging progress" after talks on Ukraine

It should be noted

The day before, Trump made new absurd statements about Ukraine while Zelenskyy was meeting with Witkoff. He said that Russia could have captured Kyiv in a few hours, but the tanks got stuck in the mud because of an order from a general. There is no independent confirmation of this version.