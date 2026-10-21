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"We have an opportunity to leave the war in the past" — Kushner announces "encouraging progress" after talks on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

U.S. Special Envoy Jared Kushner reported encouraging progress after the talks. He said there was a chance to lay the foundation for lasting peace.

"We have an opportunity to leave the war in the past" — Kushner announces "encouraging progress" after talks on Ukraine
Photo: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

U.S. Special Envoy Jared Kushner, following talks in Norway and russia, said there was a "real opportunity to leave the war in the past," and also noted "encouraging progress," reports UNN.

Encouraging progress has been observed over the past few days 

- Kushner wrote on X.

He thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his leadership, as well as the Ukrainian, European and Russian partners — for constructive engagement.

There is still a great deal of difficult work ahead, but we have a real opportunity to leave this war in the past and lay the foundation for lasting peace, security and prosperity — for generations to come 

- Kushner concluded.

Witkoff called the talks in Oslo and St. Petersburg "constructive," but "a lot of important work lies ahead"21.10.26, 20:11 • 10907 views

We remind you

U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff met with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, russia.

According to Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Kremlin head, following the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, russia is ready to resume talks on Ukraine in a trilateral format — in the first 10 days of November. 

Antonina Tumanova

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