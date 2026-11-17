On the night of November 17, Russia launched four ballistic missiles at Kyiv's Southern Bridge and three at the Northern Bridge. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on social media following a conference call, UNN writes.

What is the situation with Kyiv's bridges

There was a separate report on the logistics situation following the strikes on Kyiv's bridges. This night, four ballistic missiles were launched at the Southern Bridge and three at the Northern Bridge. The necessary forces and resources were determined, as well as the restoration timeline - Zelenskyy reported.

What is the situation with electricity

Energy workers, repair crews, rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other necessary services are currently working in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions to eliminate the consequences of Russia's strike on the power grid. As of now, there are significant power outages in these three regions. There was a report on restoring power to critical infrastructure and the timeline for restoring the schedules. I thank everyone who is working practically without interruption to restore the electricity supply - the President stated.

What comes next

As the President reported, "there are separate instructions for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine to reorganize traffic flows: clear backup plans are needed for the operation of transport and routes, as well as additional forces for each possible scenario."

"There was a report from the Minister of Health on organizing emergency medical care under any circumstances in Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and other cities where Russia seeks to disrupt transport connections: there must be clear guarantees of the uninterrupted operation of all services," Zelenskyy emphasized.

"We separately discussed with government officials the implementation of the emergency support program for Ukrainian logistics, which we agreed on with Ursula von der Leyen. The Prime Minister reported on the European Commission's initial decisions. We determined the next steps," he noted.

What is the situation with agricultural exports

"Following yesterday's meeting with representatives of the agricultural sector, we discussed in detail with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Minister of Agrarian Policy specific measures to support exports of Ukrainian agricultural products. We have already determined what exactly needs to be done. I expect to receive an answer from government officials this week as to when exactly the support measures will be implemented. There is no time to wait," the Head of State reported.

A meeting of the Staff is expected

"We separately discussed with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the need for additional decisions to protect infrastructure, energy, and industrial facilities in some regions from Russian drones—where there are still insufficient forces and means of defense, as well as appropriate lines for shooting down Shaheds. I instructed that this issue be prepared for the Staff meeting. Glory to Ukraine!" the President emphasized.