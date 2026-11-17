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Pentagon Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby criticized Ukraine's strikes on Wildberries facilities in russia and added, "in the exchange of long-range strikes, the advantage could well end up on moscow's side," UNN reports, citing DW.

Such strikes, especially against civilian infrastructure, such as Wildberries facilities, have likely strengthened Russian society's resolve and the Kremlin's own readiness for escalation - Pentagon Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby said at the opening of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels on November 17.

According to Colby's assessment, in the exchange of long-range strikes, the advantage could well end up on moscow's side. At the same time, in his speech, the Pentagon representative did not mention Russian strikes on Ukraine, including against civilian infrastructure.

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This does not mean that Kyiv should be forced to fight "with its hands tied behind its back," Colby emphasized. According to him, partners' assistance to Ukraine should primarily enable the Armed Forces of Ukraine to hold the front line and, where possible, advance. Strikes against Russia's military machine could also slow the advance of russian forces, Colby acknowledged.

The Pentagon Deputy Secretary of Defense also called on NATO members to prepare for the continuation of the war and Ukraine's ongoing need for assistance. According to Colby, primary responsibility for financing the supply of American weapons under the PURL program, as well as support for Kyiv in general, will lie with Europe.

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