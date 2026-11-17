A highly classified network used by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) for internal communications has gone down. Six people familiar with the situation told CNN, reports UNN.

According to media reports, the network, known as NSA Net, allows employees to exchange classified information within the agency. According to sources, there are currently no signs of a cyberattack.

While agency specialists determine the scope of the problem, personnel have been assigned staggered arrival times, sources said.

CNN reached out to the National Security Agency for comment.

Trump even managed to blame Biden for the recent disruption to air travel in the United States