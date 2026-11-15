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Trump even managed to blame Biden for the recent disruption to air travel in the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

Trump held the Biden administration responsible for the state of the U.S. aviation system. He called on Congress to urgently fund the modernization of the FAA.

Trump even managed to blame Biden for the recent disruption to air travel in the United States

U.S. President Donald Trump placed the blame for the massive disruption to air travel in the country on the administration of his predecessor, Joe Biden. He said that the previous administration had worsened the condition of the air traffic control system and called on Congress to urgently allocate funds for its modernization. Trump wrote this on Truth Social, UNN reports.

Details

The American president harshly criticized the work of the previous administration, accusing it of using funds for aviation infrastructure inefficiently.

The Biden administration was a disaster for the Federal Aviation Administration. Everything they touched became worse. Huge amounts of money were spent recklessly, making the old and faulty system even worse than it was at the beginning of their tenure

– Trump said.

He emphasized that his team already had a plan to modernize the flight control systems, but that funding was needed to implement it.

We have the knowledge and a plan for the flight control systems. We need Congress to allocate the money, and quickly! Our FAA is doing an excellent job and is ready to act

– the president added.

What is known about the massive disruption to air travel in the United States

On November 13, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) suspended aircraft departures nationwide for more than 4 hours due to technical problems with air traffic communications and control systems.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy explained that, during the modernization of the telecommunications infrastructure, outdated equipment became overloaded. This caused massive disruptions to the operation of the aviation system.

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Stepan Haftko

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