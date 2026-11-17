Ukraine national team head coach Andrea Mald era has announced the lineup for the final Nations League match against the Georgia national team, which will kick off in less than an hour, reports UNN.

Details

Dmytro Riznyk will start in goal. In defense (from left to right): Vitaliy Mykolenko, Mykola Matviyenko (captain), Eduard Sarapii, and Illia Zabarnyi. In central midfield: Yehor Nazaryna and Yehor Yarmoliuk.

On the flanks: Hennadiy Synchuk and Heorhii Sudakov. And two forwards: Ihor Krasnopir and Danylo Sikan.

On the bench: Heorhii Yermakov, Valerii Bondar, Artem Dovbyk, Oleksii Kashchuk, Illia Krupskyi, Bohdan Krushynskyi, Taras Mykhavko, Oleksandr Nazarenko, Oleh Ocheretko, Anatolii Trubin, Mykola Shaparenko, and Roman Yaremchuk.

It should be noted that Vladyslav Vanat, Ivan Varfolomiiev, and Oleksandr Andriievskyi were not included in the squad.

Our team will play in blue kits, while the Georgia national team will wear white.

Ukraine has already arrived at the stadium, where they received a warm welcome from the opposing team's players. In particular, Roman Yaremchuk spoke with Giorgi Chakvetadze, while the players also spoke with Georgiy Tsitaishvili, who held Ukrainian citizenship and represented Ukraine's youth national teams.

"He said he would f*** us tomorrow" — Sudakov on his conversation with Georgia defender Azarov