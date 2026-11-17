Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, has been charged with several offenses related to child sexual abuse material in the Philippines, UNN reports, citing TMZ.

According to ITV, the Philippine National Police has charged Meghan Markle's father with two counts of offering, distributing, selling, exporting or importing any form of child sexual abuse or child exploitation material, as well as one count of possessing such material.

Thomas Markle faces a similar charge in the United States. He was arrested earlier this month and charged with possessing child pornography.

Meghan Markle's father is being held in a Florida jail and has been ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation, the report on which is due by Friday.

Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitor

The media report that the man was under investigation in the Philippines on charges of possessing child sexual abuse material. Law enforcement officers seized items from his home and examined them before filing charges.