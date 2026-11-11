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Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Thomas Markle was placed under house arrest again after removing his electronic ankle monitor.

Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitor
Photo: dailymail.com

Thomas Markle is once again in custody at a federal prison in Florida, USA. He was transferred there after removing his electronic ankle monitor. UNN reports this, citing the BBC.

Earlier, the father of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and father-in-law of Prince Harry was placed under house arrest on charges of possessing child pornography.

Details

Thomas Markle appeared before a federal judge in Tampa on November 10, and his release on bail was denied. According to prosecutors, Markle removed his electronic ankle monitor that morning.

According to court documents, Judge Lindsey C. Griffin determined that Markle had violated the conditions of his previous release. Under the terms of his house arrest, he had been ordered to wear a location-tracking device.

Judge Griffin characterized Markle's living situation as "unacceptable," writing in the order revoking his house arrest that "due to the lack of suitable housing, no conditions could reasonably guarantee the safety of other people, as well as the defendant's appearance in court."

She also ordered that Markle undergo a medical examination and stated that he "must receive all necessary medications prescribed by a doctor, unless the doctor discontinues them."

Additional information

Eighty-two-year-old Thomas Markle was first arrested last week after the FBI searched storage facilities in Los Angeles registered in his name and rented by him since 2008, with the most recent payment made in October this year, the U.S. Department of Justice reported.

According to the FBI, agents seized approximately 78 items from inside the facilities, including negatives, slides, and books that allegedly contain material related to the sexual abuse of children.

Meghan Markle’s father arrested in the US — media06.11.26, 17:01 • 29997 views

Julia Shramko

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