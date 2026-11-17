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Private interests can prevail for years even in the area of food security. Thus, the assets of three bread-making plants were illegally transferred into private hands, but in 2026 they were returned to the state through the courts, UNN writes.

"Grain Base No. 87" of the state-owned enterprise "Nizhyn Bakery Products Plant"

This enterprise is included in the list of state-owned facilities of strategic importance to the state's economy and security, as an enterprise that ensures the placement and storage of material assets of the state reserve.

By law of Ukraine, it was included in the list of facilities not subject to privatization. Despite this, in 2018 it was removed from state ownership as a result of the conclusion of an unlawful sale and purchase agreement and its subsequent resale.

The capital's prosecutor's office filed a claim with the Commercial Court of Chernihiv Region, in the interests of the state, seeking to invalidate the results of the agreements that led to the state's loss of ownership rights.

The courts of all three instances upheld the prosecutor's claim and ordered the disputed real estate to be recovered into state ownership.

The Office of the Prosecutor General told UNN in response to an inquiry that, thanks to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the court ruling in question had been fully implemented, and the state had received back an integrated property complex with an area of 26,000 square meters.

"Volochysk Bakery Products Plant" of the State Joint-Stock Company "Khlib Ukrainy"

Several years of litigation continued over the "Volochysk Bakery Products Plant," which, contrary to the statutory prohibition, was also transferred into the ownership of a private enterprise. Court registers and other open sources established that the property had been transferred to the benefit of the private enterprise "Agrarian Company 2004," which is part of the Vitagro agricultural holding, whose honorary president is MP Serhii Labaziuk.

Ultimately, as reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, this year, following a claim by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, a court ruling was issued to return to state ownership 21 facilities with a total area of 19,100 square meters that belonged to the subsidiary of the State Joint-Stock Company "Khlib Ukrainy," the "Volochysk Bakery Products Plant."

The bakery plant in Stryi

In addition, the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office returned to state ownership the property complex of a bakery products plant in the city of Stryi, with a total area of 31,200 square meters and a value of more than UAH 53.5 million, which had been unlawfully registered by the entity responsible for its balance sheet as an object of its ownership.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasized that the property complexes of state-owned enterprises intended for the storage and processing of grain are of particular importance for the state's food security.

"If such a complex is unlawfully alienated, the state loses the ability to manage its capacities. The subsequent sale or dismantling of the property may complicate both its return and the resumption of the enterprise's operations," the response to UNN's inquiry states.

Also this year, following a claim by the Poltava District Prosecutor's Office, more than UAH 8.3 million was recovered for the budget of the Poltava City Council from LLC "Prodoptom," which, contrary to the terms of the contract, supplied substandard food products intended to form the food reserve of the territorial community, including for the personnel of Poltava's Territorial Defense and internally displaced persons.

The media reported that at the beginning of the full-scale war, Poltava's authorities ordered 160,000 cans of meat preserves from LLC "Prodoptom," worth UAH 14.5 million, for the city's food reserve. Of these, 80,000 cans of "Stewed Pork" at UAH 104.04 each cost UAH 8,323,200—these preserves were found, based on an expert examination, not to meet DSTU requirements and potentially to pose a health hazard.

Poltava media link the company in question to local businessman Volodymyr Serhiienko, whose companies have participated in state and municipal tenders for years.

He once supplied food to educational institutions in the Poltava region. In 2023, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine fined him, as an individual entrepreneur, UAH 82 million for bid rigging.