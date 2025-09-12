$41.210.09
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine launched the largest Eastern European energy storage system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

DTEK and American Fluence completed the construction of the largest energy storage system (BESS) in Eastern Europe. The project will ensure stable electricity supply to Ukrainians, despite Russian attacks.

DTEK company, together with American Fluence, have completed the construction of the largest energy storage system (BESS) in Eastern Europe, which will provide Ukrainians with stable electricity supply even during Russian attacks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the US Embassy in Ukraine.

We all know that there are many fronts in this war, and one of them runs directly through power plants, substations, and energy infrastructure of Ukraine

- said US Ambassador Julie Davis.

According to her, this project demonstrates how American innovative technologies strengthen Ukraine's energy security.

The ambassador also emphasized that all components were supplied by partners who support Ukraine, and the implementation period was reduced from two years to six months.

Recall

According to Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, five Ukrainian cities, including Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Odesa, remain at risk of heating season disruption due to the consequences of missile attacks.

Meanwhile, YASNO advises Ukrainians and businesses to prepare for possible power outages in the autumn. It is recommended to stock up on power banks, flashlights, and check backup power.

Veronika Marchenko

