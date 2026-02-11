Ukraine is forming a new defense model and is ready to share these solutions with partners - Fedorov

Ukraine is forming a new defense model – cheap technological solutions, a rapid innovation cycle, and data-driven management – and is ready to share these solutions with partners. This was stated by Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov after a meeting with partners, UNN reports.

Details

As Fedorov reported, today, on the eve of the "Ramstein" meeting, the Ukrainian team held meetings with key partners to plan support for Ukraine for 2026.

According to him, during meetings with EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius and EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, they focused on ways to make the most effective use of funds from the EU loan.

Fedorov also met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of Romania Radu-Diniel Miruță, Minister of Defense of Lithuania Robertas Kaunas, Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Poulsen, Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Ruben Brekelmans, Minister of Defense of Italy Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defense of Germany Boris Pistorius, and Minister of Defense of Sweden Pål Jonson.

We discussed new contributions to the PURL program for the procurement of critically needed air defense systems, financing of Ukrainian drones and missiles, the development of joint defense projects, and cooperation in the defense industry. One of our goals is to build win-win relationships with partners. This is a key condition for achieving our goals in the war, which the President has set: to protect the sky, stop the enemy on land and at sea, weaken its economy, and act against it in the cognitive domain. - Fedorov wrote.

He added that together with partners, Ukraine is building a system that will allow it to seize the initiative in each of these areas.

Ukraine is currently forming a new defense model – cheap technological solutions, a rapid innovation cycle, and data-driven management. We are ready to share these solutions – and are already opening access to battlefield analytics to partners. We must work together on a new defense doctrine and the creation of new-generation armies. - the minister noted.

Recall

Tomorrow, February 12, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov will take part in a meeting of NATO defense ministers, where the key topics will be further military support for Ukraine, increasing its effectiveness, and strengthening collective security in Europe.