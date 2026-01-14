Ukraine has established fuel reserves, retail and residential areas are provided with generators - Svyrydenko

$43.180.08
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 990 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 2566 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 5378 views
The Rada appointed Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 5976 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 10628 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 7366 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 9876 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM • 5078 views
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM • 9658 views
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 10859 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
Popular news
141 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, many enemy equipment and soldiers were destroyed - General StaffPhotoJanuary 14, 06:53 AM • 12422 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 28906 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideoJanuary 14, 07:43 AM • 17956 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex09:19 AM • 13892 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 12925 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 10628 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 13161 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 29165 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 45909 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 59771 views
Actual people
Yulia Tymoshenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 22154 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 56897 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 49762 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 54519 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 55908 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Signal

Ukraine has established fuel reserves, retail and residential areas are provided with generators - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that Ukraine has established fuel reserves, and operators have increased fuel imports. In Kyiv, retail chains operate on generators, and the State Emergency Service provides residential buildings with generators.

Ukraine has established fuel reserves, retail and residential areas are provided with generators - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that Ukraine has established fuel reserves, and operators have increased fuel imports. In Kyiv, retail chains operate on generators, and the State Emergency Service, on behalf of the government, provides generators to residential buildings. Svyrydenko announced this during a session of the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by UNN

Yesterday, there was information regarding retail chains in Kyiv not operating. They are operating. They are operating on generators, and we are open to collecting needs from retail chains and other business networks to provide them with appropriate generators. Therefore, there are no issues with grocery chains 

- said Svyrydenko. 

She added that in Kyiv, where there are the biggest problems with power supply, the State Emergency Service, on behalf of the government, provides generators to residential buildings. 

We have a certain volume of generators. I won't talk about the capacity, but we have the ability to power residential areas 

- added Svyrydenko. 

In addition, she emphasized that Ukraine has fuel reserves. 

We had many questions about whether we have enough fuel. Yes, we do. Operators are bringing it in, importing it. The volume of fuel has been increased to form resources 

- emphasized the Prime Minister. 

Recall 

Bucha district is returning to stable electricity supply, while in Boryspil and Brovary districts, emergency shutdowns are still ongoing.

Kyiv residents reported the closure of large supermarkets in the capital, including "Silpo", "Aurora", and "ATB". Previously, due to prolonged power outages, generators could not withstand the load.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Brovary Raion
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Kyiv