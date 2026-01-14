Ukraine has established fuel reserves, retail and residential areas are provided with generators - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that Ukraine has established fuel reserves, and operators have increased fuel imports. In Kyiv, retail chains operate on generators, and the State Emergency Service, on behalf of the government, provides generators to residential buildings. Svyrydenko announced this during a session of the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by UNN.

Yesterday, there was information regarding retail chains in Kyiv not operating. They are operating. They are operating on generators, and we are open to collecting needs from retail chains and other business networks to provide them with appropriate generators. Therefore, there are no issues with grocery chains - said Svyrydenko.

She added that in Kyiv, where there are the biggest problems with power supply, the State Emergency Service, on behalf of the government, provides generators to residential buildings.

We have a certain volume of generators. I won't talk about the capacity, but we have the ability to power residential areas - added Svyrydenko.

In addition, she emphasized that Ukraine has fuel reserves.

We had many questions about whether we have enough fuel. Yes, we do. Operators are bringing it in, importing it. The volume of fuel has been increased to form resources - emphasized the Prime Minister.

Recall

Bucha district is returning to stable electricity supply, while in Boryspil and Brovary districts, emergency shutdowns are still ongoing.

Kyiv residents reported the closure of large supermarkets in the capital, including "Silpo", "Aurora", and "ATB". Previously, due to prolonged power outages, generators could not withstand the load.