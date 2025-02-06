Ukraine gets to know its rivals in the qualifiers for Euro 2027

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 15587 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 62727 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102150 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105555 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123144 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102201 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129283 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103531 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116906 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 106222 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106222 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 102684 views

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102684 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 88969 views

February 28, 07:13 AM • 88969 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 111770 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111770 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 106195 views

09:59 AM • 106195 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 15651 views

02:39 PM • 15651 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123147 views

09:20 AM • 123147 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129285 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162320 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 152453 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152453 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 3841 views

02:48 PM • 3841 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 106190 views

09:59 AM • 106190 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 111765 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111765 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138401 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 140179 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140179 views
Ukraine gets to know its rivals in the qualifiers for Euro 2027

Ukraine gets to know its rivals in the qualifiers for Euro 2027

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27354 views

Ukraine's youth national team is in Group H of the Euro 2027 (U-21) qualifiers. The rivals are Croatia, Hungary, Turkey and Lithuania.

As a result of the draw, the participating teams were divided into 9 groups. Ukraine was placed in Group H.

Details

The youth national football team of Ukraine is in Group H in the qualifiers for the 2027 European Youth Championship. The opponents will be the teams of Croatia, Hungary, Turkey and Lithuania.

For reference

According to the UEFA rankings (performance in the qualifying and final competitions of Euro-2021, Euro-2023 and in the Euro-2025 qualifiers), the teams were divided into six baskets. Ukraine was in the first one.

Top sports events of January-February 2025: from football to biathlon16.01.25, 18:30 • 182441 view

In total, 53 teams will participate in the 2027 European Youth Championship.  Albania and Serbia, as hosts, already have tickets to the final tournament.

Euro 2027 (U-21) qualifying tournament draw

Group A: Spain, Romania, Finland, Kosovo, Cyprus, San Marino.

Group B: Portugal, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Scotland, Azerbaijan, Gibraltar.

Group C: France, Switzerland, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Estonia.

Group D: England, Ireland, Slovakia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Andorra.

Group E: Italy, Poland, Sweden, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Armenia.

Group F: Germany, Georgia, Greece, Northern Ireland, Latvia, Malta.

Group G: Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Group H: Ukraine, Croatia, Hungary, Turkey, Lithuania.

Group I: Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Wales, Belarus.

Recall

The UPL has approved new dates and times for the start of the matches of the 19th, 20th and 21st rounds of the championship at the request of the national team's coaching staff.

Russian and Belarusian hockey teams were not allowed to participate in the 2026 World Cup04.02.25, 18:22 • 27295 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

uefaUEFA
anhliiaEngland
franceFrance
croatiaCroatia
spainSpain
germanyGermany
portugalPortugal
turkeyTurkey
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising