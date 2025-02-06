Ukraine gets to know its rivals in the qualifiers for Euro 2027

As a result of the draw, the participating teams were divided into 9 groups. Ukraine was placed in Group H.

Details

The youth national football team of Ukraine is in Group H in the qualifiers for the 2027 European Youth Championship. The opponents will be the teams of Croatia, Hungary, Turkey and Lithuania.

For reference

According to the UEFA rankings (performance in the qualifying and final competitions of Euro-2021, Euro-2023 and in the Euro-2025 qualifiers), the teams were divided into six baskets. Ukraine was in the first one.

Top sports events of January-February 2025: from football to biathlon

In total, 53 teams will participate in the 2027 European Youth Championship. Albania and Serbia, as hosts, already have tickets to the final tournament.

Euro 2027 (U-21) qualifying tournament draw

Group A: Spain, Romania, Finland, Kosovo, Cyprus, San Marino.

Group B: Portugal, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Scotland, Azerbaijan, Gibraltar.

Group C: France, Switzerland, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Estonia.

Group D: England, Ireland, Slovakia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Andorra.

Group E: Italy, Poland, Sweden, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Armenia.

Group F: Germany, Georgia, Greece, Northern Ireland, Latvia, Malta.

Group G: Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Group H: Ukraine, Croatia, Hungary, Turkey, Lithuania.

Group I: Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Wales, Belarus.

Recall

The UPL has approved new dates and times for the start of the matches of the 19th, 20th and 21st rounds of the championship at the request of the national team's coaching staff.

Russian and Belarusian hockey teams were not allowed to participate in the 2026 World Cup