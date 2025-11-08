Ukraine eliminates the consequences of a massive Russian attack: what is the situation in Poltava, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions

The elimination of the consequences of a large-scale enemy shelling continues in Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions. This was stated by the Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The elimination of the consequences of enemy attacks continues in the regions. In coordination with communities, regional administrations, the Ministry of Energy, and relevant services, we are working on the prompt restoration of facilities and the supply of water and heat. - Kuleba reported.

The main efforts are directed at Poltava, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions. According to Kuleba, emergency response headquarters have been deployed there, operating 24/7.

In Poltava region, repair work is ongoing at energy facilities. Backup power sources ensure water supply and the operation of boiler houses. In total, over 450 Invincibility Points have been deployed across the region.

In some settlements of Kyiv region, water and heat supply have been restored. Alternative power sources are being used during repair work.

In Kharkiv region, block-modular boiler houses have been connected to provide residents with heat. Heating points operate 24/7.

In Kharkiv, work is underway to launch heating. Water supply in the city operates by connecting systems to diesel generators. Further restoration of electric transport continues, the subway at all stations operates in "shelter" mode.

Emergency recovery work will continue around the clock. We are implementing a clear action plan and execution schedule. We thank everyone who is working to bring light and heat back to the homes of Ukrainians. - Kuleba stated.

Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy

Recall

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, firing over 450 attack drones and 45 missiles, targeting residential buildings, energy infrastructure, and other infrastructure. President Zelenskyy emphasized the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, especially regarding its energy sector and frozen assets.