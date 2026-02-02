Ukraine counts on OSCE participation in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the current OSCE Chairman, Vice President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis, and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu. As reported by the President's Office, Ukraine expects the OSCE to participate in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, UNN reports.

The Head of State thanked Switzerland for its support of Ukraine and for making a just peace for our country a priority of the Swiss OSCE chairmanship.

"Throughout all these months of a very cold winter, our country, primarily the civilian population, has been under massive attacks by Russian missiles and drones – we are talking about hundreds and thousands. And, of course, our message to the whole world is to do everything possible to stop this war. I hope that you, Ignazio, and the OSCE will do everything possible to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," Zelenskyy said.

Cassis expressed his condolences to Ukrainians who are forced to endure such difficult conditions without heating, water, and electricity at low temperatures.

Zelenskyy informed about the state of the peace process and expectations from the meetings that will take place this week in Abu Dhabi. According to the President, Ukraine expects a constructive dialogue.

Possible formats of cooperation between Ukraine and the OSCE were discussed. Special attention was paid to the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Ukraine expects the OSCE to participate in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

