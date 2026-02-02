Ukraine counts on OSCE participation in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children - Zelenskyy

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
07:26 PM • 1964 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
06:38 PM • 9032 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
06:37 PM • 8880 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
06:01 PM • 7336 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
04:56 PM • 9112 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 15936 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 23344 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 37827 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 60253 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 75384 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−18°
1m/s
77%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 31393 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 52865 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to MoscowFebruary 2, 11:38 AM • 20736 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"VideoFebruary 2, 11:48 AM • 17935 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhotoFebruary 2, 12:47 PM • 14752 views
Publications
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo06:38 PM • 9034 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite05:09 PM • 7634 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites03:28 PM • 15936 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 52915 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 31416 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhoto07:01 PM • 2196 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideo04:54 PM • 4968 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideo04:01 PM • 5640 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideo03:14 PM • 6994 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 7780 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Gold
Instagram

Ukraine counts on OSCE participation in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

President Zelenskyy met with OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ignazio Cassis and Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu. Ukraine counts on OSCE participation in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

Ukraine counts on OSCE participation in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the current OSCE Chairman, Vice President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis, and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu. As reported by the President's Office, Ukraine expects the OSCE to participate in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of State thanked Switzerland for its support of Ukraine and for making a just peace for our country a priority of the Swiss OSCE chairmanship.

"Throughout all these months of a very cold winter, our country, primarily the civilian population, has been under massive attacks by Russian missiles and drones – we are talking about hundreds and thousands. And, of course, our message to the whole world is to do everything possible to stop this war. I hope that you, Ignazio, and the OSCE will do everything possible to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," Zelenskyy said.

Cassis expressed his condolences to Ukrainians who are forced to endure such difficult conditions without heating, water, and electricity at low temperatures.

Zelenskyy informed about the state of the peace process and expectations from the meetings that will take place this week in Abu Dhabi. According to the President, Ukraine expects a constructive dialogue.

Possible formats of cooperation between Ukraine and the OSCE were discussed. Special attention was paid to the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Ukraine expects the OSCE to participate in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to Moscow02.02.26, 13:38 • 20750 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Switzerland
Abu Dhabi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine