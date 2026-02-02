$42.810.04
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1114 views

OSCE Chairman Ignazio Cassis arrived in Kyiv, reaffirming the organization's role as a platform for dialogue. He emphasized the need to end the war and plans to visit Moscow with a similar message.

OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to Moscow

The current OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Ignazio Cassis, arrived in Kyiv, confirming the organization's role as a platform for dialogue and its readiness to support efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace, while also announcing a visit to Moscow, writes UNN.

As OSCE Chairman-in-Office, I arrived in Kyiv today with OSCE Secretary General Sinirlioğlu. I am here to reaffirm the OSCE's role as a platform for dialogue and its readiness to support efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in accordance with international law and the Helsinki Principles.

- wrote the current OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on X.

Separately, in comments to journalists, Cassis noted that this is his fifth visit to Ukraine, but his first as OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

"I am here with a message - this war must stop. We must find a solution, and the OSCE must help with this," said the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

Cassis announced that he also plans to visit Moscow with a message regarding the cessation of the war.

"We will also go to Moscow with the same message, because Russia, Ukraine, and the other 55 states are members of this organization. If they are serious about this organization, we all together must find a solution very quickly," said the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

OSCE Permanent Council discussed Russia's massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine - Sybiha

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Switzerland
Ukraine
Kyiv