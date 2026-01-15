OSCE Permanent Council discussed Russia's massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine - Sybiha

On Thursday, January 15, a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna discussed Russia's massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.

The meeting was convened at Ukraine's request immediately after the presentation by my friend, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, on the priorities of the Swiss OSCE Chairmanship in 2026. The OSCE's ability to respond promptly and effectively to every clear violation of the Helsinki principles is crucial. - Sybiha reported.

He thanked partners in the OSCE for their active participation in the meeting, their resolute and unequivocal condemnation of Moscow's ongoing terror, and their consolidated support for Ukraine's struggle for freedom and lasting peace.

Recall

On the night of January 13, Russia launched 25 missiles and 293 drones at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 7 missiles and 240 drones, with hits recorded.