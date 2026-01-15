OSCE Permanent Council discussed Russia's massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine - Sybiha

$43.180.08
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
January 15, 01:18 PM • 16632 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
January 15, 08:19 AM • 48244 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 60859 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
January 15, 07:52 AM • 34098 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 32306 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 51264 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 41356 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 42751 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 37399 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 42093 views
Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votesJanuary 15, 11:12 AM • 8740 views
Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took placeJanuary 15, 11:34 AM • 6752 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+January 15, 11:42 AM • 19985 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 4504 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 4558 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 42122 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 3414 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 21470 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 43365 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 77169 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 68197 views
The Guardian

OSCE Permanent Council discussed Russia's massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

The OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna discussed Russia's massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine. The meeting was convened at Ukraine's request, thanking partners for condemning Moscow's terror.

OSCE Permanent Council discussed Russia's massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine - Sybiha

On Thursday, January 15, a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna discussed Russia's massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.

The meeting was convened at Ukraine's request immediately after the presentation by my friend, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, on the priorities of the Swiss OSCE Chairmanship in 2026. The OSCE's ability to respond promptly and effectively to every clear violation of the Helsinki principles is crucial.

- Sybiha reported.

He thanked partners in the OSCE for their active participation in the meeting, their resolute and unequivocal condemnation of Moscow's ongoing terror, and their consolidated support for Ukraine's struggle for freedom and lasting peace.

Recall

On the night of January 13, Russia launched 25 missiles and 293 drones at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 7 missiles and 240 drones, with hits recorded.

Olga Rozgon

