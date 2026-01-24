Ukraine and Russia held bilateral talks in Abu Dhabi: new details of the meeting

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
06:16 PM • 2268 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
04:43 PM • 7144 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 14899 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 24089 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 27740 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 43616 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 41232 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 33692 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 28558 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 61594 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Four people injured in Kyiv region due to enemy attack: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 24, 10:43 AM • 6358 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 11063 views
Road accident on the highway near Kyiv restricts traffic to the capital: detailsPhotoJanuary 24, 11:20 AM • 5580 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia talks in Abu Dhabi: first details revealed - Axios01:39 PM • 4758 views
Orban promises not to let Ukraine into the EU for 100 years: Sybiha's reaction was swift02:02 PM • 7154 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 61591 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 76355 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 92594 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 87167 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 88253 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 11069 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 12934 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 30170 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 30455 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 43967 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Bild

Ukraine and Russia held bilateral talks in Abu Dhabi: new details of the meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi took place in a bilateral format, in addition to the trilateral one with the participation of the United States. The parties discussed "unresolved elements" of a peace agreement and confidence-building measures.

Ukraine and Russia held bilateral talks in Abu Dhabi: new details of the meeting

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi took place not only with the participation of Americans - representatives of the two warring countries met in a bilateral format. This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, according to UNN.

Details

Ukraine was represented at the negotiations by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov, his deputy Serhiy Kyslytsia, and head of the "Servant of the People" faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia. The head of the Russian delegation was the head of the main intelligence directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Igor Kostyukov.

As Axios journalist notes, both sides discussed "unresolved elements" of the proposed US "peace agreement." Also, during the bilateral meeting, "confidence-building measures aimed at progress towards a comprehensive agreement" were discussed.

Additionally

Barak Ravid reported that trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia would take place next week, i.e., on Sunday, February 1.

Recall

On Saturday, January 24, negotiations concluded in Abu Dhabi between the US, Ukraine, and Russia. Ambassadors of both warring countries met with American mediators.

A new round of negotiations will take place in Abu Dhabi next week. According to Ukrainian officials, the trilateral negotiations were "positive" and "constructive."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the results of the meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with Russians and Americans in Abu Dhabi. Discussions focused on possible parameters for ending the war.

UNN also reported that Russia sent Oleksandr Zorin, a GRU officer who recruited Syrian mercenaries for the Wagner PMC, to trilateral negotiations with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
David Arakhamia
Abu Dhabi
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine