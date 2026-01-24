Ukraine and Russia held bilateral talks in Abu Dhabi: new details of the meeting

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi took place not only with the participation of Americans - representatives of the two warring countries met in a bilateral format. This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, according to UNN.

Details

Ukraine was represented at the negotiations by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov, his deputy Serhiy Kyslytsia, and head of the "Servant of the People" faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia. The head of the Russian delegation was the head of the main intelligence directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Igor Kostyukov.

As Axios journalist notes, both sides discussed "unresolved elements" of the proposed US "peace agreement." Also, during the bilateral meeting, "confidence-building measures aimed at progress towards a comprehensive agreement" were discussed.

Additionally

Barak Ravid reported that trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia would take place next week, i.e., on Sunday, February 1.

Recall

On Saturday, January 24, negotiations concluded in Abu Dhabi between the US, Ukraine, and Russia. Ambassadors of both warring countries met with American mediators.

A new round of negotiations will take place in Abu Dhabi next week. According to Ukrainian officials, the trilateral negotiations were "positive" and "constructive."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the results of the meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with Russians and Americans in Abu Dhabi. Discussions focused on possible parameters for ending the war.

UNN also reported that Russia sent Oleksandr Zorin, a GRU officer who recruited Syrian mercenaries for the Wagner PMC, to trilateral negotiations with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi.