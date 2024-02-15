UK to supply Ukraine with thousands of UAVs - Defense Secretary Shapps

The United Kingdom will supply Ukraine with thousands more drones as part of its £200 million ($251 million) aid package. This was stated by British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, Reuters reports, UNN reports.

"Together, (the UK and Latvia) will give Ukraine the capabilities it needs to defend and win this war, to ensure that (Russian President) Putin is defeated in his illegal and barbaric ambitions," said UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps ahead of meetings with allies in Brussels and Munich this week.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the allocation of 2.5 billion pounds (over $3 billion) in aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed in Kyiv a security agreement between the two countries.