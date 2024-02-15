ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Exclusive
Actual
UK to supply Ukraine with thousands of UAVs - Defense Secretary Shapps

UK to supply Ukraine with thousands of UAVs - Defense Secretary Shapps

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36273 views

The UK will supply thousands of drones to Ukraine as part of a £200 million aid package to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia and ensure Putin's defeat.

The United Kingdom will supply Ukraine with thousands more drones as part of its £200 million ($251 million) aid package.  This was stated by British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, Reuters reports, UNN reports. 

"Together, (the UK and Latvia) will give Ukraine the capabilities it needs to defend and win this war, to ensure that (Russian President) Putin is defeated in his illegal and barbaric ambitions," said UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps ahead of meetings with allies in Brussels and Munich this week.

Recall

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the allocation of 2.5 billion pounds (over $3 billion) in aid to Ukraine. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and  British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed in Kyiv  a security agreement between the two countries. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsKyiv
reutersReuters
latviaLatvia
munichMunich
grant-shappsGrant Shapps
rishi-sunakRishi Sunak
brusselsBrussels
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising