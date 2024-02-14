British Defense Secretary on the destruction of Russian "Caesar Kunikov": "Ukraine can win this war thanks to our funding"

The destruction of another ship of the Russian fleet "Caesar Kunikov" will be a powerful reminder that Ukraine can win the war thanks to the help of the West, said British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, reports UNN.

The sinking of another Putin's warship will be a powerful reminder that Ukraine can win this war thanks to our funding - wrote Grant Shapps on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

According to Shapps, today he will meet with allies at a global conference on financing Ukraine's armed forces.

"Every country must step up to help protect the freedom front," said the British Defense Secretary.

Addendum

Ukraine destroyed the Russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea on the night of Wednesday, February 14.

As UNN reported, according to preliminary information, most of the crew of the large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet "Caesar Kunikov" destroyed by Ukraine was killed.

Occupants confirm destruction of "Caesar Kunikov" - DIU