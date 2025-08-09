$41.460.15
August 8, 03:03 PM
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Publications
Exclusives
UK to host meeting of Ukraine and its allies before Trump-Putin talks - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

High-ranking officials from the US, Ukraine, and Europe will meet in the UK to coordinate positions ahead of the Trump-Putin summit. This comes amid concerns that Trump might accept Putin's proposals without considering Ukraine's interests.

UK to host meeting of Ukraine and its allies before Trump-Putin talks - Axios

High-ranking officials from the US, Ukraine, and Europe are preparing to meet in the UK to coordinate positions ahead of a Trump-Putin summit on peace in Ukraine. This was reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

High-ranking officials from the US, Ukraine, and several European countries plan to meet this weekend in the UK. The goal is to coordinate a common position ahead of the planned meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin, three sources familiar with the plans told Axios.

The idea for the meeting arose after several phone calls between US, Ukrainian, and European officials.

Ukraine and its NATO allies are concerned that Trump may accept Putin's proposals for ending the war without considering their interests.

Putin will agree to a complete ceasefire if Ukraine withdraws troops from Donbas - WSJ09.08.25, 01:18 • 2848 views

It is currently known that Putin has agreed to end the war if Ukraine relinquishes control over the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as well as Crimea. Some negotiators also heard that Putin might abandon claims to the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

At the same time, Ukrainian officials note that they do not have full information about the Russian proposal and the US position.

As the publication notes, even if Zelensky agrees to some territorial concessions, he will have to hold a referendum, because according to the Constitution of Ukraine, territories cannot be given away without the will of the people.

Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska09.08.25, 01:42 • 4852 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
NATO
Donald Trump
Kherson Oblast
United Kingdom
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine