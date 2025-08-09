UK to host meeting of Ukraine and its allies before Trump-Putin talks - Axios

High-ranking officials from the US, Ukraine, and Europe are preparing to meet in the UK to coordinate positions ahead of a Trump-Putin summit on peace in Ukraine. This was reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

High-ranking officials from the US, Ukraine, and several European countries plan to meet this weekend in the UK. The goal is to coordinate a common position ahead of the planned meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin, three sources familiar with the plans told Axios.

The idea for the meeting arose after several phone calls between US, Ukrainian, and European officials.

Ukraine and its NATO allies are concerned that Trump may accept Putin's proposals for ending the war without considering their interests.

Putin will agree to a complete ceasefire if Ukraine withdraws troops from Donbas - WSJ

It is currently known that Putin has agreed to end the war if Ukraine relinquishes control over the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as well as Crimea. Some negotiators also heard that Putin might abandon claims to the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

At the same time, Ukrainian officials note that they do not have full information about the Russian proposal and the US position.

As the publication notes, even if Zelensky agrees to some territorial concessions, he will have to hold a referendum, because according to the Constitution of Ukraine, territories cannot be given away without the will of the people.

Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska