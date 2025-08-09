Putin will agree to a complete ceasefire if Ukraine withdraws troops from Donbas - WSJ

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin presented the administration of President Donald Trump with a ceasefire proposal in Ukraine, which involves significant territorial concessions from Ukraine. This refers to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, Putin conveyed this proposal to US special envoy Steve Witkoff when he was in Moscow.

The article states that European and Ukrainian officials, who were informed by President Trump and Witkoff during a series of phone calls this week about the Kremlin dictator's proposal, said they had concerns that Putin was simply using this proposal as a tactical move to avoid new sanctions and tariffs from the US.

Trump said on Wednesday, August 6, that Putin's proposal was not a breakthrough, but significant enough to begin preparations for a potential summit as early as next week.

The publication notes that this plan is considered a possible departure of Russia from previous demands, which involved full control over the entire front line, extending far beyond Donbas.

Recall

Donald Trump stated about a possible exchange of territories between Ukraine and Russia for a peaceful settlement. He also noted that he stopped the conflict from escalating into a world war.