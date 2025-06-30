UK confirmed support for fighter jet sales to Turkey: Germany no longer opposes

According to the UK, Turkey's bid to buy Eurofighter Typhoon jets has received support from all members of the consortium, boosting the prospects of a deal previously blocked by Germany.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

We are confident that all four consortium partners support this sale - said UK Foreign Minister David Lammy.

He noted this in an interview with Hurriyet Daily News, referring to the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain. His comments were published on Monday ahead of a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

Lammy stated that Turkey's role as a European security partner is "more important than ever" as governments across the continent increase defense spending to counter Russia. Turkey, home to NATO's second-largest armed forces after the US, is considered key to regional stability.

We take these reports into account - a German government spokesman said at a press conference on Monday.

The FRG representative added that "decisions on arms exports are made by the country's security cabinet."

Addition

The UK submitted an initial price proposal for the fighters in March, indicating progress in negotiations that had been deadlocked for many years.

Berlin had previously blocked the sale, largely due to tensions between Turkey and Greece over competing energy claims in the eastern Mediterranean.

Lammy said that the UK's efforts to get Berlin's approval helped advance the negotiations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after last week's NATO summit in The Hague that there had been "positive developments" in negotiations with the UK and Germany regarding the purchase.

The signal about potential Eurofighter sales to Turkey from the UK comes as the US also seeks to resolve a separate dispute with Turkey over its exclusion from the F-35 fighter program.

US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said that Washington hopes to resolve the issue by the end of the year - Anadolu Agency reported.

