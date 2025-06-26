Turkey is in dialogue with Russia and Ukraine regarding the holding of a third round of negotiations

Turkey is holding a dialogue with the Ukrainian and Russian sides regarding the holding of the third round of negotiations in the near future. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, quoted by CNN Türk, reports UNN.

Details

Support for Ukraine by allies and the outcome of the war were another topic of discussion at the summit (NATO - ed.) on June 24. The President of Ukraine, my dear friend Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was also present at the dinner organized by the King of the Netherlands. As Turkey, we continue our efforts aimed at ending this brutal war with a just and lasting peace. We are holding a dialogue with the parties regarding the holding of the third round of negotiations in the near future - Erdogan said.

He emphasizes that this war must end.

The region can no longer tolerate this. A just and lasting peace must be built in the region. Even if everyone gives up on peace, we will not. Turkey attaches importance and priority to diplomacy in resolving conflicts. Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly demonstrated their trust in us - Erdogan said.

The President of Turkey believes that the negotiations held in Istanbul opened the door to peace.

We are aware that events are taking place on the ground that narrow the possibilities of diplomacy, but we will strive for even a small hope for peace. Moreover, in our opinion, there is more than just a small hope for peace in the war between Ukraine and Russia. We will work to reunite the parties. Even if it means digging a hole with a needle to solve the problem, we will do it. Our ultimate goal is to hold a meeting at the level of the leaders of our country and build the desired peace - Erdogan said.

Erdogan also stated this to US President Trump during their meeting.

He said: "If Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Istanbul or Ankara to solve the problem, I will come to Istanbul or Ankara." We will hold the necessary negotiations and, hopefully, meet as soon as possible - Erdogan said about the conversation with Trump.

Kremlin expects "clarity" this week regarding the third round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine

Addition

On June 25, it was reported that the spokesman of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov stated that the humanitarian agreements reached during the previous round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are coming to an end. The next step will be to agree on dates for a possible continuation of the dialogue.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, emphasized the need to put pressure on Russia in order to achieve a truce that will open the way for further, broad negotiations, noting that it is necessary to increase economic and military pressure.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commented on the second round of negotiations, which Ukraine and Russia held in Istanbul on June 2, where they presented their own memorandums, and as a result of which progress was achieved only on the exchange of prisoners of war. The head of state pointed out that "the question is not about the quality of the Istanbul format, but about what to do with the lies of the Russians".