Turkey is in dialogue with Russia and Ukraine regarding the holding of a third round of negotiations

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
10:24 AM • 10022 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 27680 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
08:26 AM • 26152 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 72741 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 46302 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
06:55 AM • 49163 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 60009 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 90577 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 93719 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 91499 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.6m/s
42%
750mm
Popular news
Russians created a fake about looting to disrupt evacuation in Sumy region - CCDJune 26, 02:17 AM • 76257 views
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 peopleJune 26, 05:44 AM • 60498 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 29422 views
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership Revealed08:18 AM • 44840 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlight09:38 AM • 5368 views
Publications
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 27642 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 72709 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 95495 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 101959 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 109745 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
António Costa
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 29885 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 42418 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 50457 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 45298 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 80276 views
Actual
The New York Times
Financial Times
BFM TV
Fox News
The Washington Post

Turkey is in dialogue with Russia and Ukraine regarding the holding of a third round of negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

Turkish President Erdogan stated that he is in constant dialogue with Ukraine and Russia to organize a third round of negotiations. Turkey strives for a just and lasting peace, prioritizing diplomacy.

Turkey is in dialogue with Russia and Ukraine regarding the holding of a third round of negotiations

Turkey is holding a dialogue with the Ukrainian and Russian sides regarding the holding of the third round of negotiations in the near future. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, quoted by CNN Türk, reports UNN.

Details

Support for Ukraine by allies and the outcome of the war were another topic of discussion at the summit (NATO - ed.) on June 24. The President of Ukraine, my dear friend Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was also present at the dinner organized by the King of the Netherlands. As Turkey, we continue our efforts aimed at ending this brutal war with a just and lasting peace. We are holding a dialogue with the parties regarding the holding of the third round of negotiations in the near future

- Erdogan said.

He emphasizes that this war must end.

The region can no longer tolerate this. A just and lasting peace must be built in the region. Even if everyone gives up on peace, we will not. Turkey attaches importance and priority to diplomacy in resolving conflicts. Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly demonstrated their trust in us

- Erdogan said.

The President of Turkey believes that the negotiations held in Istanbul opened the door to peace.

We are aware that events are taking place on the ground that narrow the possibilities of diplomacy, but we will strive for even a small hope for peace. Moreover, in our opinion, there is more than just a small hope for peace in the war between Ukraine and Russia. We will work to reunite the parties. Even if it means digging a hole with a needle to solve the problem, we will do it. Our ultimate goal is to hold a meeting at the level of the leaders of our country and build the desired peace

- Erdogan said.

Erdogan also stated this to US President Trump during their meeting.

He said: "If Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Istanbul or Ankara to solve the problem, I will come to Istanbul or Ankara." We will hold the necessary negotiations and, hopefully, meet as soon as possible

- Erdogan said about the conversation with Trump.

Kremlin expects "clarity" this week regarding the third round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine23.06.25, 13:19 • 4518 views

Addition

On June 25, it was reported that the spokesman of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov stated that the humanitarian agreements reached during the previous round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are coming to an end. The next step will be to agree on dates for a possible continuation of the dialogue.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, emphasized the need to put pressure on Russia in order to achieve a truce that will open the way for further, broad negotiations, noting that it is necessary to increase economic and military pressure.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commented on the second round of negotiations, which Ukraine and Russia held in Istanbul on June 2, where they presented their own memorandums, and as a result of which progress was achieved only on the exchange of prisoners of war. The head of state pointed out that "the question is not about the quality of the Istanbul format, but about what to do with the lies of the Russians".

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9