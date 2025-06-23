Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said that clarity regarding the third round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia would emerge this week. Currently, according to him, all previously reached agreements are being observed, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

"We expect that this week clarity will emerge regarding the third round of negotiations. We are continuing the process. Of course, we are primarily focused on resolving our issues. Those issues that are a priority on our agenda. This is achieving the goals that were outlined by President Putin at the beginning of the SMO (Russia's war against Ukraine - ed.)," Peskov stated, in response to a question about whether there were concerns that the escalation of the situation in the Middle East would divert attention from the war in Ukraine.

Peskov also added that the format of dialogue at the expert level continues. Agreements regarding the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead, according to him, are being fulfilled.

"We continue our work within the framework of the expert-level dialogue that is being conducted. It has been deemed appropriate. The agreements reached in the second round of the Istanbul negotiations are being fulfilled. The exchange of prisoners and bodies continues," he added.

The Russian delegation confirmed its readiness to arrive in Istanbul after June 22 to continue negotiations with Ukraine. It is planned to discuss proposals submitted by the parties in late May and early June.

