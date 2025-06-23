$41.830.15
Medicines did not become cheaper, the marketing ban between pharmacies and manufacturers did not yield the expected result – Director of the "Patients of Ukraine" Charitable Foundation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kremlin expects "clarity" this week regarding the third round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 2642 views

Dmitry Peskov announced that clarity is expected this week regarding the third round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. He confirmed the fulfillment of previously reached agreements, including the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the deceased.

Kremlin expects "clarity" this week regarding the third round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said that clarity regarding the third round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia would emerge this week. Currently, according to him, all previously reached agreements are being observed, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

"We expect that this week clarity will emerge regarding the third round of negotiations. We are continuing the process. Of course, we are primarily focused on resolving our issues. Those issues that are a priority on our agenda. This is achieving the goals that were outlined by President Putin at the beginning of the SMO (Russia's war against Ukraine - ed.)," Peskov stated, in response to a question about whether there were concerns that the escalation of the situation in the Middle East would divert attention from the war in Ukraine.

Peskov also added that the format of dialogue at the expert level continues. Agreements regarding the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead, according to him, are being fulfilled.

"We continue our work within the framework of the expert-level dialogue that is being conducted. It has been deemed appropriate. The agreements reached in the second round of the Istanbul negotiations are being fulfilled. The exchange of prisoners and bodies continues," he added.

Supplement

The Russian delegation confirmed its readiness to arrive in Istanbul after June 22 to continue negotiations with Ukraine. It is planned to discuss proposals submitted by the parties in late May and early June.

RF delegation is ready to arrive in Istanbul after June 22 - Zakharova19.06.25, 15:41 • 3574 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Istanbul
Ukraine
