RF delegation is ready to arrive in Istanbul after June 22 - Zakharova

The Russian delegation announced its readiness to arrive in Istanbul after June 22 to continue negotiations with representatives of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, informed during a briefing at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Moscow will determine the exact date in the near future.

After June 22, our delegation, I mean the delegation of the Russian Federation, which was approved by the president's decision, will be ready to arrive in Istanbul to continue negotiations. Specific dates will be determined in the near future and will be announced by the representatives and the head of the delegation itself – stated the representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova.

According to her, during the next, third round of negotiations, it is planned to discuss the proposals submitted by the parties at the end of May and the beginning of June.

During the next, third round, the Russian side plans to exchange comments on the memorandums submitted by the parties on May 28 and June 2 with proposals for resolving the Ukrainian crisis – Zakharova informed.

Recall

As UNN reported, on May 16, direct Ukrainian-Russian negotiations took place in Istanbul for the first time in over three years. In particular, an agreement was reached on an exchange of "1000 for 1000", which lasted for three stages and ended on May 25.

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on June 2. The Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul put forward demands regarding a ceasefire, the return of prisoners and children, as well as a meeting between Zelensky and Putin. Russia did not provide its document.