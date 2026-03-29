UAE reports 16 intercepted Iranian missiles and 42 drones

The air defense of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday intercepted 58 aerial weapons launched from Iran. This was reported by the UAE Ministry of Defense on the X social network, writes UNN.

On March 29, 2026, UAE air defense intercepted 16 ballistic missiles and 42 unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran. - the message says.

They said that "since the beginning of open Iranian attacks," UAE air defense has intercepted a total of 414 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,914 drones.

It is noted that two servicemen were killed in the attacks while performing their duties, as well as a Moroccan civilian specialist who worked under contract with the Armed Forces. In addition, 8 more people were killed. These are citizens of Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Palestine, and India.

In total, 178 people were injured, with injuries ranging from mild to severe. Among the victims are citizens of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkey, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden, and Tunisia.

The Ministry of Defense stated that it is "fully prepared to counter any threats and will decisively respond to any actions aimed at undermining the country's security, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, stability, and national interests."

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