US prepares ground operation in Iran and deploys troops to the Middle East - WP

The United States of America is considering a ground operation against Iran and is deploying additional military units to the Middle East. However, there is currently no final decision on the deployment of troops, UNN reports with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

According to the publication, US plans include limited ground operations in Iran. But this is not about a full-scale invasion, like the Russian-Ukrainian war, but about short-term raids and pinpoint strikes.

In addition, the publication notes that the Pentagon is betting on mobile forces, namely - on the Marine Corps and units that can quickly complete a combat mission and leave enemy territory.

Recall

UNN reported that despite massive attacks by the US and Israel on its own military infrastructure, Iran is capable of launching missile strikes. At the same time, experts estimate how long Tehran will have enough weapons, production, and strategy in the face of ongoing constant attacks.

UNN also reported that in Iran, children from the age of 12 began to be mobilized to serve at checkpoints and perform other duties during hostilities.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump is considering renaming the Strait of Hormuz in his honor after taking it under US control.