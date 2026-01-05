Tyson Fury once again announced his return to the ring after retirement

Photo: Reuters

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has officially announced his return to professional boxing. The Briton plans to have his first fight after a year-long break caused by defeats to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 and early 2025. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

2026 is the year. The Mac is back. Been out for a while, but I'm back now, I'm 37, and I'm still hitting. There's nothing better than hitting people in the face and getting paid for it - Fury wrote on Instagram.

The Gypsy King's history of retirements and comebacks

For the 37-year-old boxer, this is not his first return from retirement. He previously left the ring after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, and also in 2022 after his fight with Dillian Whyte. Currently, Fury's record stands at 34 wins, two losses, and one draw. The only boxer who has managed to defeat him remains the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.

Potential opponents: Joshua or Usyk?

The main candidate for a fight with Fury in 2026 is considered to be his compatriot Anthony Joshua. Last month, Joshua, who knocked out Jake Paul, publicly challenged Fury to a fight, urging him to "talk with fists" instead of arguing on social media. However, Joshua's preparation may be complicated by a recent car accident in Nigeria, in which he sustained injuries.

At the same time, the possibility of a third fight against Oleksandr Usyk is being discussed in boxing circles. The preliminary date for the probable fight is April 18, 2026, at London's Wembley Stadium, but there is no official confirmation from the boxers' teams yet.

