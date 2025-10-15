Two-thirds of 99 battles occurred in three front-line directions - General Staff

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
10:41 AM • 12236 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 22795 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 21804 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 22177 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 20171 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 17559 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17044 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 31484 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 31550 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13716 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.9m/s
61%
754mm
Popular news
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 56602 views
Emergency power outages covered more regions: detailsOctober 15, 06:02 AM • 19191 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 32694 views
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - reportOctober 15, 08:31 AM • 18540 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 14135 views
Publications
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 14169 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 32724 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 31484 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 31549 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 56626 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 59821 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 38908 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 40876 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 48135 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 51963 views
Actual
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Eurofighter Typhoon
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot

Two-thirds of 99 battles occurred in three front-line directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 938 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that two-thirds of the 99 battles on the front line during the day occurred in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions. The enemy launched an airstrike on Sumy and shelled the border areas of Sumy Oblast.

Two-thirds of 99 battles occurred in three front-line directions - General Staff

Two-thirds of the 99 battles on the front line since the beginning of the current day occurred in three directions - Pokrovsky, Kostiantynivsky, and Oleksandrivsky, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on October 15, writes UNN.

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 99 times

- reported the General Staff.

As stated, border areas of our country, in particular the settlements of Studenok, Chuikivka, Stara Huta of Sumy region, suffered from Russian artillery shelling. The enemy also launched an air strike on the city of Sumy.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, enemy aircraft launched six air strikes, dropping a total of 12 guided aerial bombs. The enemy also carried out 121 shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian military repelled eight enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamianka, Kutkivka, and in the direction of Okhrimivka, Otradne, and Bologivka. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked once in the Kupyansk direction in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled six attacks in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, and Derylove. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks - the occupation units are trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Serebrianka, Yampil, Dronivka, Vyyimka, and Fedorivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there was one combat engagement with the enemy, who was conducting offensive operations in the direction of Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 19 times in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusyn-Yar. Ukrainian units repelled 15 attacks, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 31 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Chunyshine, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Horikhove, and Filiia. Resisting the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 26 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders tried to break through to the positions of Ukrainian troops 17 times near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Oleksiivka, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipole direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of the settlements of Kamianka, Plavni, and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the occupiers. The invader's aviation launched air bombs on the settlements of Novovorontsovka, Apostolove, and Radushne.

General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier15.10.25, 09:15 • 13716 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Apostolove
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Sumy
Kupyansk