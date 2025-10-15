Two-thirds of 99 battles occurred in three front-line directions - General Staff

Two-thirds of the 99 battles on the front line since the beginning of the current day occurred in three directions - Pokrovsky, Kostiantynivsky, and Oleksandrivsky, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on October 15, writes UNN.

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 99 times - reported the General Staff.

As stated, border areas of our country, in particular the settlements of Studenok, Chuikivka, Stara Huta of Sumy region, suffered from Russian artillery shelling. The enemy also launched an air strike on the city of Sumy.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, enemy aircraft launched six air strikes, dropping a total of 12 guided aerial bombs. The enemy also carried out 121 shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian military repelled eight enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamianka, Kutkivka, and in the direction of Okhrimivka, Otradne, and Bologivka. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked once in the Kupyansk direction in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled six attacks in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, and Derylove. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks - the occupation units are trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Serebrianka, Yampil, Dronivka, Vyyimka, and Fedorivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there was one combat engagement with the enemy, who was conducting offensive operations in the direction of Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 19 times in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusyn-Yar. Ukrainian units repelled 15 attacks, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 31 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Chunyshine, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Horikhove, and Filiia. Resisting the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 26 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders tried to break through to the positions of Ukrainian troops 17 times near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Oleksiivka, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipole direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of the settlements of Kamianka, Plavni, and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the occupiers. The invader's aviation launched air bombs on the settlements of Novovorontsovka, Apostolove, and Radushne.

General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier