Two "Shaheds" are heading towards the Polish border – monitoring Telegram channels

During an air raid alert in Rivne and Volyn regions, monitoring channels reported the movement of Russian drones towards the Polish border. According to observations, at least two "Shaheds" are moving along the border between Rivne and Volyn regions towards Poland, UNN writes.

Details

During today's air raid alert, monitoring resources recorded the movement of Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles in the western direction – from the territory adjacent to the borders of Rivne and Volyn regions. According to observation channels, two devices are moving towards the state border with Poland.

The information comes from independent monitoring channels; there are no official confirmations from local authorities or the State Border Guard Service as of the time of publication.

The alarm has been declared in some districts of Rivne and Volyn regions and in the northern regions of Ukraine.

