Two "Shaheds" are heading towards the Polish border – monitoring Telegram channels

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 11438 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
02:16 PM • 12983 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 25838 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 21106 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 20165 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 53834 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 40909 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 31534 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
October 1, 05:00 AM • 48635 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 25750 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
4.1m/s
80%
757mm
Popular news
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 41994 views
Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - PoliticoOctober 1, 08:02 AM • 25775 views
Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - SpiegelOctober 1, 08:09 AM • 31709 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 27933 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 21388 views
Publications
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 11438 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhoto01:07 PM • 14650 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 25838 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumerOctober 1, 11:02 AM • 17397 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 21502 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Oleh Kiper
Volodymyr Vakulenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Odesa
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 28025 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 42069 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 26866 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 30257 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 40240 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander

Two "Shaheds" are heading towards the Polish border – monitoring Telegram channels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2708 views

During the announced air raid alert in Rivne and Volyn regions, the movement of Russian drones in the western direction was recorded. Monitoring channels report that at least two "Shahed"-type drones are heading towards Poland.

Two "Shaheds" are heading towards the Polish border – monitoring Telegram channels

During an air raid alert in Rivne and Volyn regions, monitoring channels reported the movement of Russian drones towards the Polish border. According to observations, at least two "Shaheds" are moving along the border between Rivne and Volyn regions towards Poland, UNN writes.

Details

During today's air raid alert, monitoring resources recorded the movement of Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles in the western direction – from the territory adjacent to the borders of Rivne and Volyn regions. According to observation channels, two devices are moving towards the state border with Poland.

Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine20.09.25, 09:16 • 24823 views

The information comes from independent monitoring channels; there are no official confirmations from local authorities or the State Border Guard Service as of the time of publication. 

The alarm has been declared in some districts of Rivne and Volyn regions and in the northern regions of Ukraine. 

Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"24.09.25, 16:04 • 58552 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Shahed-136
France
United Kingdom
Europe
Ukraine
Poland