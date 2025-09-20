$41.250.05
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

Poland scrambled fighter jets and activated ground-based air defense systems in response to Russia's night attack on Ukraine. These actions were preventive in nature, aimed at ensuring air space security.

Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine

In Poland, fighter jets were scrambled this morning amid Russia's night attack on Ukraine, the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces reported on Saturday on X, writes UNN.

Details

"Due to the activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, which is striking the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied air forces have begun operations in our airspace," the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces initially reported.

As indicated, "all available" forces and means of the command were involved. "Duty pairs of fighter jets were scrambled, and ground air defense and radar reconnaissance assets were brought to a higher state of combat readiness," the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces noted.

As reported, the measures taken "are aimed at security in areas adjacent to threat zones."

An hour and a half later, the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces reported that "the actions of the Polish and allied air forces in Polish airspace have been terminated due to the cessation of long-range aviation strikes by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine." "Activated ground air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have returned to normal operation," the report says.

"Our actions were preventive and aimed at ensuring the security of airspace in areas adjacent to the threat zone," the command indicated.

The Polish army, as noted, "constantly monitors the situation in Ukraine and is in constant readiness to ensure the security of Polish airspace."

