Turkey stated it might join the nuclear arms race due to Iran

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
05:08 PM • 382 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 1302 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 3754 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 11259 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 16202 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 13326 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 18923 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 16541 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 26714 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 35247 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.9m/s
65%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarksFebruary 10, 08:13 AM • 10482 views
Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swiftPhotoFebruary 10, 08:41 AM • 8288 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideoFebruary 10, 08:49 AM • 19198 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 14532 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 8972 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 9242 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 18923 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 14662 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 35747 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 43692 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Timur Mindich
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Donald Trump
Pavel Durov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zhytomyr Oblast
Milan
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 18417 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 20137 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 20113 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 46181 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 48088 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Facebook

Turkey stated it might join the nuclear arms race due to Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the country might join the nuclear race due to concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions. Ankara does not wish to disrupt the fragile balance of power in the region but may be forced to do so.

Turkey stated it might join the nuclear arms race due to Iran

Turkey will consider joining a regional nuclear arms race due to concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday evening. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Ankara does not want to upset the fragile balance of power in the region, which could lead to nuclear competition, Fidan said in an interview with CNN Turk. But "we may inevitably have to join the same race," he added in response to a question about whether Turkey would perceive Iran's development of nuclear weapons as a threat.

Fidan's statements come amid US efforts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons capabilities. Turkey accuses Israel of possessing such an arsenal and claims that this undermines stability in the region – an accusation that Israel has neither confirmed nor denied.

The development of nuclear weapons "needs to be viewed in a broader context," Fidan said, calling it a "high-level strategic issue." The country does not have a nuclear weapons program and is a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Turkey is currently building the first of three nuclear power plants to generate energy.

Trump involved military in key diplomatic talks on Iran and the war in Ukraine08.02.26, 10:26 • 5324 views

"Iran's military nuclear program could trigger a cascade of proliferation in the region, with Saudi Arabia already confirming its desire to have such a program - although it currently lacks the capabilities to do so," Bloomberg Economics notes.

"Turkey and Egypt have also expressed interest in expanding civilian nuclear programs. The expansion of such programs could also pose a proliferation threat," Bloomberg Economics adds.

Turkey hosts dozens of US nuclear warheads at its Incirlik airbase in Adana province, approximately 70 miles from the Syrian border, although it is not allowed to transport or deploy them.

Commenting on the talks between the US and Iran, which took place on Friday in Oman and are scheduled to continue this week, Fidan said that airstrikes "will not lead to regime change" in Tehran, adding that the Middle East cannot withstand another war.

"They are not making an atomic bomb," Fidan said of Iran. He predicted that doubts about Washington's willingness to fulfill security commitments to allies could provoke a nuclear arms race in Asia and Europe in the future.

Iran announced its refusal to stop uranium enrichment despite the threat of war and US pressure09.02.26, 00:17 • 7244 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Energy
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
Saudi Arabia
Oman
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
United States
Egypt
Iran