Iran announced its refusal to stop uranium enrichment despite the threat of war and US pressure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the country will not stop uranium enrichment, despite US pressure and the threat of war. Tehran considers the nuclear program a strategic choice and does not succumb to intimidation.

Iran announced its refusal to stop uranium enrichment despite the threat of war and US pressure

The head of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, made a strong statement regarding the country's nuclear program amid increased US military presence in the Persian Gulf. Tehran emphasizes its readiness to defend its right to uranium enrichment even if a full-scale armed conflict begins, questioning the sincerity of Washington's intentions in the negotiation process. This is reported by Euractiv, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking at a forum in Tehran, Araghchi stressed that nuclear development is a strategic choice for the country, for which a significant price has already been paid. The minister emphasized that external pressure will not force the Islamic Republic to change its policy.

Iran has paid a very high price for its peaceful nuclear program and uranium enrichment

— the diplomat said, adding that no state can tell Iran how to act.

Commenting on the possibility of abandoning nuclear ambitions under the threat of war, Araghchi was categorical.

Trump involved military in key diplomatic talks on Iran and the war in Ukraine08.02.26, 10:26 • 4380 views

Why do we insist so much on enrichment and refuse to give it up, even if war is imposed on us? Because no one has the right to dictate our behavior

— AFP quotes the minister.

According to him, Washington's continued maintenance of sanctions indicates a lack of readiness for constructive dialogue.

Reaction to American military presence

The statement came shortly after US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff visited the aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln" in the region. Tehran considers this an attempt at intimidation, but assures that such steps do not affect the position of the country's leadership.

"Freedom for Iran": thousands demonstrate in Berlin in support of Iranian rebels08.02.26, 04:48 • 9284 views

Their military deployment in the region does not scare us

— Abbas Araghchi emphasized.

The minister added that Iran is currently analyzing signals coming from the new American administration.

We are closely monitoring the situation, evaluating all signals, and will decide whether to continue negotiations

— he concluded.

The further fate of the diplomatic process will depend on whether Washington abandons its policy of maximum pressure in favor of real compromises.

Tehran's direct threat: Iran again promises strikes on US bases in case of US attack07.02.26, 19:56 • 4942 views

Stepan Haftko

