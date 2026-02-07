Tehran's direct threat: Iran again promises strikes on US bases in case of US attack

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
01:35 PM • 7804 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 13367 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 14039 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 19026 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 32212 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 45040 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 39736 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 31059 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 43978 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 16133 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
1.9m/s
91%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Due to Russia's night attack, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation capacity - UkrenergoFebruary 7, 08:31 AM • 14472 views
382 out of 408 enemy drones neutralized, missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine, including "Kalibrs," did not reach their targets: details from the Ukrainian Air ForcePhotoFebruary 7, 09:17 AM • 4708 views
Biletskyi: The return of 200,000 servicemen from AWOL would change the situation at the front by 180 degreesFebruary 7, 09:54 AM • 5500 views
Every day Russia can choose true diplomacy, but it chooses new strikes: Zelenskyy on the night attack of February 7VideoFebruary 7, 10:07 AM • 4506 views
Intelligence reveals Russia's attempt to strike a $12 trillion deal with the US: Zelenskyy speaks of "Dmitriev's package"February 7, 11:57 AM • 4114 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 22757 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 43978 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 39802 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 41887 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 53802 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Musician
Antonio Tajani
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Vinnytsia
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 13770 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 27903 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 30260 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 39223 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 42313 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Kh-101

Tehran's direct threat: Iran again promises strikes on US bases in case of US attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Iran's Foreign Minister stated the country's readiness for an immediate military response to any aggression from Washington. Tehran warned that American military bases in the Middle East would become priority targets.

Tehran's direct threat: Iran again promises strikes on US bases in case of US attack

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the country's readiness for an immediate military response to any aggression from Washington. Tehran officially warned that American military bases in the Middle East would become priority targets if the US dared to implement Donald Trump's threats regarding a forceful resolution of the nuclear issue. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The statement by the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry was made on Al Jazeera TV channel on February 7, 2026, immediately after the first round of indirect negotiations between the US and Iran in Oman. Despite both sides calling the discussions in Muscat "positive," Araghchi emphasized that Tehran would not hesitate to use force. According to him, strikes on US facilities in the region should not be regarded as an attack on the countries where these bases are located, as it would be exclusively an act of self-defense.

Trump allowed additional tariffs against countries trading with Iran07.02.26, 10:01 • 3530 views

Donald Trump, in turn, continues to increase the US military presence in the Persian Gulf, demanding that Tehran completely abandon uranium enrichment and cease its missile program. The US President has already ordered the Pentagon to prepare options for quick strikes that would not escalate into a prolonged war, but the Iranian side assures that any attack will lead to a large-scale regional conflict.

Prospects for the second round of negotiations

Despite the belligerent rhetoric, diplomatic channels remain open. Trump, aboard Air Force One, announced that a new round of discussions could take place as early as next week.

Iran, it seems, is very eager to make a deal. We will see what it will be

– noted the American leader.

However, the positions of the parties remain diametrically opposed: Tehran refuses to discuss anything other than the nuclear program, while the White House insists on including issues of Iranian support for armed groups and ballistic weapons on the agenda. Currently, Araghchi avoids expanding the format of negotiations, insisting on preserving Iran's right to peaceful use of atomic energy. 

Iran says talks with US on de-escalation of tensions had a "good start" - Media06.02.26, 17:44 • 3340 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
The Pentagon
White House
Reuters
Muscat
Donald Trump
Oman
Iran