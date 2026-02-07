Tehran's direct threat: Iran again promises strikes on US bases in case of US attack

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the country's readiness for an immediate military response to any aggression from Washington. Tehran officially warned that American military bases in the Middle East would become priority targets if the US dared to implement Donald Trump's threats regarding a forceful resolution of the nuclear issue. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The statement by the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry was made on Al Jazeera TV channel on February 7, 2026, immediately after the first round of indirect negotiations between the US and Iran in Oman. Despite both sides calling the discussions in Muscat "positive," Araghchi emphasized that Tehran would not hesitate to use force. According to him, strikes on US facilities in the region should not be regarded as an attack on the countries where these bases are located, as it would be exclusively an act of self-defense.

Donald Trump, in turn, continues to increase the US military presence in the Persian Gulf, demanding that Tehran completely abandon uranium enrichment and cease its missile program. The US President has already ordered the Pentagon to prepare options for quick strikes that would not escalate into a prolonged war, but the Iranian side assures that any attack will lead to a large-scale regional conflict.

Prospects for the second round of negotiations

Despite the belligerent rhetoric, diplomatic channels remain open. Trump, aboard Air Force One, announced that a new round of discussions could take place as early as next week.

Iran, it seems, is very eager to make a deal. We will see what it will be – noted the American leader.

However, the positions of the parties remain diametrically opposed: Tehran refuses to discuss anything other than the nuclear program, while the White House insists on including issues of Iranian support for armed groups and ballistic weapons on the agenda. Currently, Araghchi avoids expanding the format of negotiations, insisting on preserving Iran's right to peaceful use of atomic energy.

