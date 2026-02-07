Trump allowed additional tariffs against countries trading with Iran
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing tariffs against countries trading with Iran. This is done to protect the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.
US President Donald Trump signed a decree allowing his administration to impose tariffs against countries trading with Iran. This is stated on the White House website, reports UNN.
Details
Trump signed a decree confirming the state of emergency regarding Iran and establishing a procedure for imposing tariffs on countries that purchase goods or services from Iran, in order to protect the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.
It is noted that the decree introduces a system that allows the US to impose additional tariffs on imports from any country that directly or indirectly buys, imports, or otherwise acquires any goods or services from Iran.
The decree authorizes the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Commerce, and the US Trade Representative to take all necessary measures, including issuing rules and instructions, to implement the tariff system and related measures.
The President holds Iran accountable for its pursuit of nuclear capabilities, support for terrorism, development of ballistic missiles, and destabilization of the region, which threatens the security, allies, and interests of the United States.
Recall
US President Donald Trump signed a decree to cancel punitive tariffs of 25% on all imports from India, which were introduced due to the purchase of Russian oil.