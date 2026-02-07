$43.140.00
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 18448 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 33251 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 28346 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 24885 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 32327 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
February 6, 12:09 PM • 14516 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 33459 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 18317 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20860 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Trump allowed additional tariffs against countries trading with Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing tariffs against countries trading with Iran. This is done to protect the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.

Trump allowed additional tariffs against countries trading with Iran

US President Donald Trump signed a decree allowing his administration to impose tariffs against countries trading with Iran. This is stated on the White House website, reports UNN.

Details

Trump signed a decree confirming the state of emergency regarding Iran and establishing a procedure for imposing tariffs on countries that purchase goods or services from Iran, in order to protect the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.

- the message says.

It is noted that the decree introduces a system that allows the US to impose additional tariffs on imports from any country that directly or indirectly buys, imports, or otherwise acquires any goods or services from Iran.

The decree authorizes the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Commerce, and the US Trade Representative to take all necessary measures, including issuing rules and instructions, to implement the tariff system and related measures.

The President holds Iran accountable for its pursuit of nuclear capabilities, support for terrorism, development of ballistic missiles, and destabilization of the region, which threatens the security, allies, and interests of the United States.

- the message emphasizes.

Recall

US President Donald Trump signed a decree to cancel punitive tariffs of 25% on all imports from India, which were introduced due to the purchase of Russian oil.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
Energy
White House
Donald Trump
India
United States
Iran